Former Microsoft Online Chief Technology Officer Joins Arxan Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - November 07, 2017) - Arxan Technologies, the trusted provider of application protection and management solutions, announced today the appointment of Alexander Gounares to its board of directors. Gounares is the former Chief Technology Officer for Microsoft's Online Services Division and founder of his own cybersecurity company, Polyverse Corporation. His appointment strengthens Arxan's leadership position in the application protection and management market. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Gounares will provide impartial industry perspective and bring both technical and innovative expertise to Arxan as it continues its high growth trajectory.

During his time at Microsoft, Gounares led significant strategic and technical operations for some of the company's most important projects, including Microsoft's global advertising platform, Bing search, MSN and Microsoft Virtual Earth. Gounares also served as a Technology Advisor to Microsoft Chairman and founder Bill Gates.

"Alex's deep, technical expertise has allowed him to lead teams at some of the largest and most innovative technology companies on the planet," said Joe Sander, CEO of Arxan. "We are pleased to have Alex's trusted voice and vision join us as we build on our company's success in the market. Alex understands the meaningful value that Arxan's offerings provide to our customers, and will serve as an integral member of our board as we expand into new markets and further build the business."

After Microsoft, Gounares served as AOL's Chief Technology Officer, where he led all aspects of AOL's technology strategy, platform development and external technology partnerships. In addition, he was a member of the company's Global Executive Operating Committee. Gounares is currently the Founder and CEO of Polyverse Corporation, the leading provider of moving target defense based cybersecurity solutions. In addition to founding Polyverse and three additional start ups, Gounares is also an inventor on more than 200 patents filed and pending.

"Today's businesses rely on apps for both internal and external use, however, there remains a lack of understanding around how easily bad actors can exploit such apps for monetary gain or exploitation of personal information, which can be devastating for an organization's brand and reputation," said Gounares. "Arxan's best-in-class application protection solution addresses today's evolving app threats as the market and customer needs evolve over time. I'm looking forward to sharing my experience with the team and working to build on the company's success and momentum."

Arxan's patented technology provides a multi-layered approach to application protection that defends applications against attacks, tampering, reverse-engineering and IP theft. The company provides enterprise customer success programs, operates an advanced threat team who monitor for potential customer attacks and provide emergency response if needed, and analytics and threat intelligence for monitoring app security.

