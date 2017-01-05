Former MSD Company Executive Joins Turnpoint Medical Devices

Richard Worthen will Spearhead the Company's Sales and Strategic Partnerships for Its Line of Medical Infusion Pumps

BASKING RIDGE, NJ --(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Turnpoint Medical Devices announced today that Mr. Richard Worthen has joined the company as Executive Vice President - Sales and Strategic Relations. With over 35 years of healthcare sales and marketing experience, Mr. Worthen will lead Turnpoint's sales, distribution and market strategy.

"Over the past year we have looked to recruit additional executive talent to help prepare our company for the next phase of growth and expansion," said Mr. John Toedtman, Chairman and CEO of Turnpoint Medical Devices. "We are pleased to have a strong leader like Richard Worthen join our management team and know his expertise and leadership will be invaluable in achieving our immediate and longer term strategic goals.

Worthen, a former executive with MSD (Medical Specialties Distributors), has had extensive professional experiences over a 15 year career with MSD, including leading teams marketing and selling innovative solutions for home infusion patients and the care providers that deliver their therapies. Prior to joining MSD, Mr. Worthen held various sales, management and marketing positions with divisions of Johnson & Johnson Healthcare and C.R. Bard.

"I'm looking forward to joining the Turnpoint team and helping them bring their infusion pumps and future medical products to market," noted Richard Worthen. "The Breeze™ pump will bring new technology and an innovative look to an industry that has been looking for change."

About Turnpoint Medical Devices, Inc.

Turnpoint Medical Devices Inc. identifies and rapidly commercializes medical devices that employ the latest medical technology. We employ a straightforward business strategy to identify, develop and deliver impactful, state-of-the-art products and services that safely provide improved outcomes for patients and healthcare providers. For more information about Turnpoint's offerings, contact us at info@turnpointmedical.com or visit our website at www.turnpointmedical.com.