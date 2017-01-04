Former Reality Star, Kari Ann Peniche-Williams, Introduces DAF House - a New Luxury Furniture, Decor & Art Firm in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 4, 2017) - EKC PR client Kari Ann Peniche-Williams is a burgeoning name in today's interior design. The former Miss United States Teen and television personality has just launched DAF House, a new luxury furniture, decor, and art firm. The company specializes in creative and organic projects, as well as artistic works that reflect the wild, fiery heart of DAF House's principal creator and founder.

"Over the last decade, I've assembled an artisan-level team of manufacturers and designers who help bring to life my one-of-a-kind pieces for DAF House," says owner and head designer Kari Ann Peniche-Williams. "The first time I meet a new client, my goal is to create practical art that speaks to their desires while providing an unparalleled level of comfort."

DAF House's flagship line features a range of specialty chairs, each bearing a creative title such as Dark Child, Queen Majesty, and Golden Goddess. Themes range between Hollywood, Celebrity, Pop Culture, Gothic, Cartoon, Opulence, Fashion, Fairytale, Feminism, Rock & Roll, and Native American, as they sport dark fabrics and brilliant jewel tones hand-painted into the woods. Crafted wholly unique from inception to completion, all DAF House chairs are 100% handmade in the US and begin at a price of $1,250. Certain styles are limited editions and are made in small runs of 12, 15 and 20. All pieces have a serial number verifying its authenticity.

Inspired by duality, Kari Ann infuses her creations with the love she has for her family, the trials, tribulations and joys she's experienced in her life, and the dreams of her clients. She creates deep from the soul, drawing from a well of influence collected from a world of challenging obstacles, ambitions, and hard work. This spring, the first DAF House store front will open in Studio City at 11366 Ventura Blvd.

Currently, Kari Ann lives with her husband and two young children in an idyllic Southern California home.

