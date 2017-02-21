Former Senior Intel Executive Ken Tallo Joins Inventergy

Experienced Executive Added to Growing Inventergy Innovations Subsidiary

CAMPBELL, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 21, 2017) - Inventergy Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ : INVT) ("Inventergy"), an intellectual property monetization company, announced today that Inventergy Innovations, LLC, Inventergy's subsidiary that focuses on intellectual property monetization, has engaged seasoned former Intel executive Ken Tallo to help facilitate the growth in new partnerships, drive the execution of some of its current partnerships, and strengthen its strategic resources for the Company's monetization efforts. To date, Inventergy Innovations has already entered into 7 partnership agreements with various companies under which it has been granted commercialization rights to the patents, the technology or, in some cases, the entire business of its client partners.

Mr. Tallo created and directed Intel Capital's Technology Licensing Group, a business that monetized technology assets through licensing to companies in market segments such as healthcare, transportation, cloud services, communications, and manufacturing. Mr. Tallo was also a senior director within Intel's Internet of Things Group -- an important area that is highly applicable to many of Inventergy Innovations' partnerships. In addition, he is a serial entrepreneur and investor/board member for various start-up companies focused on Internet security, advanced manufacturing, services, entertainment and advertising.

Joe Beyers, CEO of Inventergy, stated, "We are very pleased to have Ken join our management team. He will be overseeing and managing several of our partnerships to accelerate the monetization of our partner's assets. Having Ken's expertise in IP, developed while at Intel, will be highly valuable to our program execution." Mr. Beyers continued, "We have now engaged seven companies and have an active funnel of several more. We believe Ken will help us quickly drive our current engagements to revenue as well as secure new partnerships as Inventergy Innovations continues to grow."

"I am very pleased to be working alongside highly experienced IP professionals such as Joe Beyers, Ken Cannizzaro and the rest of the Inventergy Innovations team," said Ken Tallo. "This is a business model that I am extremely excited about and I look forward to bringing my many years of expertise and knowledge to Inventergy as we drive toward monetization of our client's assets."

About Inventergy Global, Inc.

Inventergy Global, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based intellectual property company dedicated to identifying, acquiring and licensing patented technologies of market-significant technology leaders. Led by IP industry pioneer and veteran Joe Beyers, the Company leverages decades of corporate experience, market and technology expertise, and industry connections to assist Fortune 500 and other technology companies in leveraging the value of their innovations to achieve greater returns. For more information about Inventergy, visit www.inventergy.com.

