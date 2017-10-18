Former TDWI Owner and President Joins Incorta as Vice President of Marketing

No-data-warehouse pioneer hires The Data Warehouse Institute's Steven Crofts to lead global marketing

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 18, 2017) - Incorta, the real-time analytics platform that makes the traditional data warehouse obsolete, today announced Steven Crofts has joined Incorta as vice president of marketing. In this role, Crofts is responsible for Incorta's corporate and global marketing strategies, including product positioning, branding, and sales enablement.

As the former owner and president of The Data Warehouse Institute (TDWI) and marketing executive for several consulting companies, Crofts brings to Incorta an extensive background in business intelligence (BI) and data analytics. Largely considered the premier provider of in-depth, high-quality information and research for the BI, data warehousing, and analytics industry, TDWI has trained and educated more than 70,000 people since 1996, and directly impacted more than $50 billion in projects.

"Incorta's revolutionary approach to enterprise analytics completely eliminates the need for a data warehouse," said Osama Elkady, chief executive officer (CEO) of Incorta. "Who better to help us educate analysts, media, prospects, partners, and customers about this new, no-data-warehouse way of analyzing information than the individual largely responsible for introducing people to the data warehouse concept in the first place? We look forward to tapping Steven's broad data and analytics insights, and leveraging his management experience building a company from the ground up, as we continue to introduce our game-changing Incorta platform to the global market."

Incorta's unique Direct Data Mapping™ engine aggregates large, complex business data in real time. It eliminates the need for costly join operations, enabling true "information freedom" via ad-hoc, self-service analytics. Incorta customers -- a list that includes one of the three largest consumer electronics companies, a top 10 private university, and many other companies, such as Broadcom, StitchFix, and Toast -- rely on Direct Data Mapping to gain secure, sub-second access to meaningful business insight, so they can make faster, better-informed decisions that improve their business results.

"I was attracted to Incorta because it offers a completely new approach to data access, one focused on delivering valuable, near-instant insights combined with unparalleled ease of use for both IT and line-of-business users," said Crofts. "Incorta's patented innovations free its customers from the yoke of expensive, never-ending data loading and manipulation processes. They quickly gain business value from their investment, as most Incorta deployments are completed in just days and at unheard-of processing speeds. Such a confluence -- successful IT and business users, a growing market, and innovative technology -- is the recipe for a powerful marketing message and a fast-growing, sustainable business. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Already in 2017, Incorta completed a $15 million Series B round of financing led by Kleiner Perkins and a $10 million Series A financing round led by GV (formerly Google Ventures), and added three analytics industry leaders to its advisory board: Google Head of User Growth and Analytics Ken Rudin, former Oracle Chief Financial Officer Jeff Epstein, and former Informatica Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Margaret (Marge) Breya.

About Incorta

Incorta's enterprise analytics platform aggregates complex business data in real-time, bypassing the need for a traditional data warehouse. Powered by the industry's first Direct Data Mapping™ engine, Incorta provides unprecedented query performance and eliminates costly join operations altogether. Incorta reduces from months to days the time required to roll out new analytics applications, and reduces query and reporting times from hours to seconds. Backed by GV and Kleiner Perkins, Incorta is deployed in many of the top Fortune 500 companies.

To learn the fastest way to what matters, visit www.incorta.com or join the conversation on Twitter @incorta.