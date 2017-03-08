Former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III Joins Butler Snow in Memphis

MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Butler Snow is pleased to announce Edward L. Stanton III -- former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee -- has joined the firm in its Memphis office. Stanton will practice with the firm's White Collar, Compliance and Government Investigations team and its Commercial Litigation Practice Group.

"Ed had a very successful track record as U.S. Attorney and is highly regarded by his peers in and out of the courtroom," said Donald Clark, Jr., chairman of Butler Snow. "His distinguished career has earned him a stellar reputation for exemplary service to his community and the Department of Justice. Ed's leadership and experience, both in the U.S. Attorney's office and as a litigator for a Fortune 500 corporation, make him an extremely valuable addition to the firm's white collar, investigations and commercial litigation practices."

Stanton joins former U.S. Attorneys Jim Letten and James B. Tucker, as well as former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen C. Parker and Jonathan T. Skrmetti, strengthening the firm's growing government investigations, white-collar practice and commercial litigation group.

Butler Snow's White Collar, Compliance and Government Investigations team is primarily involved in the defense of criminal and regulatory matters, including matters concerning allegations of fraud, tax and financial violations, criminal contempt, RICO violations, and environmental violations. The firm's Commercial Litigation Practice Group handles a wide array of complex disputes arising from contract and business arrangements for a broad range of businesses nationwide, and is led by some of the most experienced trial lawyers in the firm.

As U.S. Attorney, Stanton served as the chief federal law enforcement officer for the Western District of Tennessee from 2010 to 2017, managing an office of approximately 100 attorneys and support staff in two locations. He oversaw the investigation and litigation of major criminal and civil cases that focused on violent crime, financial and health care fraud, racketeering, international drug trafficking, terrorism, child exploitation and cybercrime. During his tenure, his office collected more than $50 million in civil and criminal actions.

Stanton also launched a number of highly successful initiatives including the formation of a dedicated Civil Rights Unit. This unit earned national acclaim for prosecuting individuals who committed federal civil rights crimes including sex trafficking, public corruption, excessive force, official misconduct, hate crimes, predatory lending, unfair housing and Americans with Disabilities Act violations.

Prior to becoming U.S. Attorney, Stanton served as senior counsel with Federal Express Corporation. There he served as lead trial and corporate counsel on complex business and litigation matters including governmental investigations, class action, labor and employment, trademark infringement, transportation law and environmental matters. Stanton also served as lead counsel in jury trials in federal and state courts throughout the country.

Stanton's two decades of governmental and litigation experience also encompasses his tenure as Assistant City Attorney for the City of Memphis and practice with two private law firms.

Stanton, a lifelong Memphian, is a graduate Central High School, received a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Memphis and his Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis School of Law.

About Butler Snow

