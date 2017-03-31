Formula Drift Selects Adrenaline Garage as Its Exclusive Live Stream Production Company for 2017 Pro Championship Series

FRASER, CO--(Marketwired - March 31, 2017) - Adrenaline Garage, the leader in action sports webcasts, live event and TV production, today announced it has been selected as the exclusive live stream production company for the Formula Drift Pro Championship as it kicks off its eight city series in Long Beach, California this weekend. To increase viewer engagement and better illuminate the sport of drifting, Adrenaline Garage created a unique and cutting-edge scoring solution and combined it with storytelling techniques that educate and inform not only its audience, but also its drivers through real-time data entry, scoring, feedback and results.

"With how much the drifting community has grown, we're stoked to provide the live webcast services for Formula Drift this year," said founder, Jeff Harper. "As proven before, we will continue to stream flawless live webcasts and graphics to convey a story to the action sports community and create an environment where fans are gripping the edge of their seats waiting for the result of each tandem battle."

In partnership with Formula Drift, the world's premier professional drifting series, Adrenaline Garage developed a custom live scoring system that aggregates each judge's assessment of Line, Angle or Style. Results are immediately translated into a concrete score and displayed on the webcast with compelling graphics, while drivers and their teams receive a detailed email so they can better understand how they can improve their score and viewers can better understand what it takes to win.

Adrenaline Garage will serve alongside Formula Drift's exclusive distribution company, Sportsrocket during the span of the series. Tune-in to the live Formula Drift webcasts on http://formulad.com/live.

Formula Drift Schedule:

Long Beach, California, USA

March 31 - April 1, 2017

Orlando, Florida, USA

April 28 - 29, 2017

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

May 12 - 13, 2017

Wall, New Jersey, USA

June 2 - 3, 2017

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

July 14 - 15, 2017

Monroe, Washington, USA

August 4 - 5, 2017

Texas Motor Speedway

September 8 - 9, 2017

Irwindale, California, USA

October 13 - 14, 2017

Check out last year's webcast highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xr6Zcgm1p1E.

For more information on Adrenaline Garage, visit http://www.adrenalinegarage.com/.

To stay connected with Adrenaline Garage, follow @adrenalinegarag on Twitter and Instagram and https://www.facebook.com/AdrenalineGarage/ on Facebook.

ABOUT ADRENALINE GARAGE

Headquartered in Fraser, Colorado, Adrenaline Garage is the leader in action sports live event and webcast production. As true industry experts, Adrenaline Garage has the ability to develop characters and tell captivating stories through compelling and cutting edge webcasts that engage passionate fans across the globe.