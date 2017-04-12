Forsythe Introduces Multi-Cloud Private Storage Offering

End-to-end turnkey solution combines dedicated storage platforms and cloud interconnection colocation services in a fully managed "as a service" solution

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - Forsythe Hosting Solutions is pleased to announce a new multi-cloud private storage solution that enables organizations to tap into the power of the cloud without sacrificing the security or performance of their data.

Forsythe's Multi-Cloud Private Storage offering was developed to address the needs of enterprises that are considering or have already begun using the public cloud, but have concerns about data privacy, compliance and performance. The offering enables organizations to replicate their data to a secondary storage device that resides inside Equinix data centers "next to" rather than "in" the cloud. This allows companies to maintain complete control over their data and satisfy any current or future data privacy compliance requirements. In addition, because the data resides within the same facility as the Equinix Cloud Exchange, with its private access points to multiple cloud providers, clients can leverage the flexible compute advantages of cloud without having to sacrifice performance.

This fully managed offering from Forsythe is an end-to-end, turnkey solution that combines:

The data security, flexibility and multi-cloud choice of NetApp® Private Storage (NPS) technology, hosted in Equinix's data centers around the globe to provide low latency by being "next to" the cloud.

Direct, private access to a growing ecosystem of cloud service providers inside Equinix data centers via Equinix Cloud Exchange. This interconnected approach allows companies to boost cloud application performance, reduce latency, and scale and improve network control and visibility -- delivering a quality cloud experience to end users.

The speed and automated provisioning of Equinix's Cloud Exchange technology.

Forsythe's architecture design and implementation services, procurement services, and managed storage and networking services.

In addition to the convenience, security and performance benefits, this comprehensive offering can dramatically reduce deployment time -- from months to days -- for establishing connectivity to new cloud providers.

According to Gartner, "The successful delivery of cloud and cloud-related solutions will depend on the comprehensiveness of a service provider's offering."(1)

"By collaborating with Forsythe, together we can combine Forsythe's breadth of expertise -- from security to infrastructure and hosting -- together with Equinix's global footprint of data centers and advanced interconnection solutions. This enables us to bring to market an innovative multi-cloud offering that provides tremendous convenience to our enterprise customers who want to quickly harness the speed of cloud while keeping their data secure and compliant," said Greg Adgate, vice president of technology partners and alliances at Equinix.

"Businesses today are challenged to keep their data flowing through the organization in order to optimize operations, create business opportunities and enable new customer touchpoints," said Anthony Lye, senior vice president and general manager, cloud business unit at NetApp. "The combination of NetApp and Forsythe's cloud-connected storage solutions and data management expertise gives customers the ability to unleash the full potential of their data across environments, whether on premises or in the cloud."

(1) Gartner, Market Insight: How to Seize the Cloud Networking Service Opportunity, 16 March 2017. ID: G00322947, Analyst(s): Sid Nag

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Forsythe Hosting Solutions

Forsythe Hosting Solutions helps organizations meet their needs for managed hosting, managed services, managed security services and hybrid cloud solutions. Through Forsythe Data Centers, our "Retail+®" facility, we also provide private, secure, scalable, turnkey data center suites. We also provide a wide breadth of advisory and implementation services including data center and workload migration services, data center strategy, hardware and software procurement and financing.

Forsythe Hosting Solutions is a division of Forsythe Technology, Inc., a leading enterprise IT company, providing advisory services, security, hosting and technology solutions for Fortune 1000 organizations. Forsythe helps clients become more agile, secure, digital businesses as they optimize, modernize and innovate their enterprise IT. Founded in 1971, Forsythe is privately held and 100-percent employee-owned, with nearly 1,000 employees in more than 30 locations, and more than $1 billion in annual revenues. Learn more at www.forsythe.com.

Retail+® is a registered trademark of Forsythe Data Centers, Inc. in the U.S.