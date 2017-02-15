Forsythe Introduces Security Incident and Event Management as-a-Service (SIEMaaS) Offering

New turnkey solution combines hosted SIEM with managed security services

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Forsythe Hosting Solutions is expanding its managed security services portfolio to include a new cloud-based SIEM-as-a-service (SIEMaaS) solution. The current threat landscape -- with new data breaches and ransomware attacks regularly hitting the headlines -- can overwhelm even the most mature IT organizations. SIEMaaS enables enterprises to take a preemptive approach to securing their valuable information assets and infrastructure while offloading day-to-day log prevention, detection and recovery processes from in-house staff. Forsythe's SIEMaaS solution combines the benefits of Forsythe's managed security services (MSS) with IBM® QRadar® SIEM technology hosted at Forsythe Data Centers®, an Uptime Institute Tier III certified and SOC 2 Type 2 compliant colocation facility.

Forsythe's SIEMaaS solution helps clients quickly add the threat protection and compliance reporting of a critical intelligence tool without the capital expenses and operational complexity of an on-premise solution. SIEMaaS delivers not only an aggregate detail of event data across the client environment, but also a team of highly skilled 24/7 managed SIEM professionals who work as an extension of the client's team, providing reliable, proactive monitoring, response and analysis to reduce risk and increase regulatory compliance.

According to Gartner, "Gartner customers increasingly indicate that they are seeking external service support for their SIEM deployment, or are planning to acquire that support in conjunction with an SIEM product. Drivers for external services include lack of internal resources to manage an SIEM deployment, lack of resources to perform real-time alert monitoring, or lack of expertise to expand the deployment to include new use cases."(1)

"Today's threat landscape can overwhelm even the most mature IT security organization," said Mike Conley, executive vice president, Forsythe Hosting Solutions. "Increasingly, our enterprise managed services clients have been asking for a managed SIEM solution that provides the financial benefits and convenience of an off-premise solution, which is what SIEMaaS does."

In addition to SIEMaaS, Forsythe offers managed security services for SIEM, firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDS/IPS), malware, proxy and authorization tools, as well as first call support for security, network and storage.

Forsythe also offers managed services for network, unified communications, storage, backup -- including Backup and Recovery as a Service (BaaS); and managed hosting services for server, operating systems, hypervisor and database; as well as professional services across the security disciplines, network, storage, cloud and IT strategy, data migration and application placement, data center engineering, application performance, IT operations management and other IT operational disciplines.

About Forsythe Hosting Solutions

Forsythe Hosting Solutions helps organizations meet their needs for managed hosting, managed services, managed security services and hybrid cloud solutions. Through Forsythe Data Centers, our "Retail+®" facility, we also provide private, secure, scalable, turnkey data center suites. We also provide a wide breadth of advisory and implementation services including data center and workload migration services, data center strategy, hardware and software procurement and financing. Forsythe Hosting Solutions is a division of Forsythe Technology, Inc., a leading enterprise IT company, providing advisory services, security, hosting and technology solutions for Fortune 1000 organizations. Forsythe helps clients become more agile, secure, digital businesses as they optimize, modernize and innovate their enterprise IT. Founded in 1971, Forsythe is privately held and 100-percent employee-owned, with nearly 1,000 employees in more than 40 locations, and more than $1 billion in annual revenues. Retail+® is a registered trademark of Forsythe Data Centers, Inc. in the U.S. www.forsythe.com.

