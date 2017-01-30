Fort McKay Metis & Teck Sign Frontier Project Participation Agreement

FORT MCKAY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Jan. 30, 2017) - Fort McKay Métis and Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") today announced the signing of a participation agreement for Teck's proposed Frontier oil sands project, located in the traditional territory of the Fort McKay Métis.

The agreement identifies economic and social benefits and opportunities for the Fort McKay Métis connected with the Frontier Project, as well setting out a framework for long-term cooperation and communication on items including environmental stewardship; employment, contracting and training opportunities; and supporting regulatory approvals related to the project.

"This Agreement will provide sustainability for my community for generations to come while providing ongoing environmental oversight," said Ron Quintal, President of the Fort McKay Métis Community. "We worked with Teck to ensure that best practices are engaged at every stage of this project."

"Our agreement with the Fort McKay Métis is based on a fundamental respect for their heritage, culture, and longstanding connection to the region," said Marcia Smith, Senior Vice President, Sustainability and External Affairs, Teck. "This agreement will support the environmentally- and socially-responsible development of the Frontier Project in a way that will create meaningful, sustainable benefits for the Fort McKay Métis community."

The agreement will be implemented through a joint Cooperative Implementation Committee, which will work collaboratively to support and implement:

Contracting opportunities for Fort McKay Métis businesses

An education, training and employment strategy for Fort McKay Métis members

Environmental stewardship planning and implementation

The Frontier Project is a proposed oil sands mine located in northeastern Alberta. Frontier is currently moving through the joint provincial-federal regulatory review process. For more information, go to www.frontieroilsands.com.

About Fort McKay Métis

Approximately 45 km north of Fort McMurray, Fort McKay is located in the centre of most oils sands mining operations in north eastern Alberta. Founded by the Métis during Canada's fur trade in the early 1800s, it is now home to Cree, Dene and Métis residents. The Fort McKay Métis community is historically and contemporarily connected to the larger Metis Nation, recognized in s. 35 of the Constitution as one of the Aboriginal peoples of Canada with distinct rights. www.fortmckaymetis.com

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.