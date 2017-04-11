Fort Stewart Releases Hazardous Materials and Waste Solicitation

HINESVILLE, GA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - The U.S. Department of the Army, Arm Contracting Command MICC - Fort Bragg released on Tuesday, April 11 a solicitation for a non-personal services contract to provide hazardous material/hazardous waste (HM/HW) management support services at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield (HAAF) in Georgia.

The Government shall not exercise any supervision or control over the contract service providers performing the services; instead, contract service providers will be accountable solely to the contractor who, in turn, is responsible to the government. The contractor, in turn, will be accountable to the government for contractor or subcontractor personnel.

The contractor must provide all personnel, equipment, supplies, facilities, transportation, tools, materials, supervision, and other items and non-personal services necessary to perform HM/HW support services, except for the property, items, and services the government will furnish.

The Army has set aside this solicitation for businesses in the U.S. Small Business Administration's (SBA) 8(a) Business Development Program. The relevant NAICS Code is 562 - Waste Management and Remediation Services, and 562112 - Hazardous Waste Collection.

Responses to the solicitation are due by no later than 4 p.m. EST on April 25. Interested and capable contracts can e-mail responses to Shondell Jordan at shondell.jordan.civ@mail.mil and Petrina Stack at petrina.v.stack.civ@mail.mil.

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

US Federal Contractor Registration also helps small business owners become certified as a small business as well as submit the paperwork necessary to qualify for contracts set aside for specific types of small businesses, such as those eligible for participation in the SBA's 8(a) Business Development Program.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.