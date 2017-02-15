Fortis Inc. Announces Second Quarter Dividends - 2017

SOURCE: Fortis Inc.
February 15, 2017 09:30 ET
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) -
The Board of Directors of Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX: FTS)(NYSE: FTS) has declared the following dividends:
The Corporation has designated the common share dividend and preference share dividends as eligible dividends for federal and provincial dividend tax credit purposes.
About Fortis
Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately CAD$47 billion. The Corporation's 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.
Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.
Ms. Janet CraigVice President, Investor RelationsFortis Inc.709.737.2900
Ms. Janet CraigVice President, Investor RelationsFortis Inc.709.737.2900
See all RSS Newsfeeds