Fortis Inc. Completes Electricity Restoration on Turks and Caicos Islands

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Nov. 6, 2017) - Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) today announced the completion of electricity restoration efforts on Turks and Caicos after Hurricane Irma. As of today, electricity has been restored to all FortisTCI customers on the Turks and Caicos Islands that can receive it.

"In less than 60 days since Hurricane Irma made landfall on Turks and Caicos, our restoration efforts are complete," said Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fortis Inc. "The Fortis response included approximately 250 employees and contract personnel from all Fortis Inc. utilities throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The team worked safely and efficiently to restore power to the country. Thank you to all team members and families for your hard work and support."

On September 10, 2017, the Fortis emergency response team was the first to land in the country after the "All-Clear" was given by the Government of Turks and Caicos. Since that time, the restoration team rebuilt and restored many kilometres of transmission, distribution and service lines, and replaced 1500 electricity poles.

"I want to thank His Excellency the Governor, Dr. Freeman and Premier Cartwright-Robinson for working in partnership with Fortis to coordinate efforts and get the lights back on for the people of Turks and Caicos," said Mr. Perry. "I also extend my deepest appreciation to our customers for your patience, cooperation and the kindness shown to the Fortis team as they worked to restore electricity."

FortisTCI provides electricity to over 15,000 customers and operates and maintains 600 kilometres of power lines on the Turks and Caicos Islands. FortisTCI will continue to work with customers who are not currently able to receive electricity due to their own property damage and/or compromised electrical systems.

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately C$47 billion as of September 30, 2017. The Corporation's more than 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

Fortis shares are listed on the TSX and NYSE and trade under the symbol FTS. Additional information can be accessed at www.fortisinc.com, www.sedar.com, or www.sec.gov.