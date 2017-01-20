Fortis Inc. to Hold Teleconference on February 16 to Discuss 2016 Annual Results

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwired - Jan. 20, 2017) - Fortis Inc. ("Fortis" or the "Corporation") (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) will release its 2016 annual results on Thursday, February 16, 2017. A teleconference and webcast will be held the same day at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern). Barry Perry, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Karl Smith, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Fortis' 2016 annual results.

About Fortis

Fortis is a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry with total assets of approximately $47 billion, on a pro forma basis as at September 30, 2016 including the acquisition of ITC Holdings Corp. The Corporation's 8,000 employees serve utility customers in five Canadian provinces, nine U.S. states and three Caribbean countries.

