Fortress Paper to Commence Trading on the OTCQX Market in the United States

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Fortress Paper Ltd. ("Fortress Paper" or the "Company") (TSX:FTP) is pleased to announce that, effective April 24, 2017, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States under the symbol "FTPLF". Fortress Paper's common shares continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "FTP".

Yvon Pelletier, Chief Executive Officer and President of Fortress Paper, commented, "In response to growing international interest in Fortress Paper, we have endeavored to improve visibility and access to Fortress Paper's common shares for investors outside of Canada. We believe that the OTCQX platform will expand Fortress Paper's exposure and liquidity in the United States by offering interested investors additional access to information and buying and trading our common shares."

"We are pleased to welcome Fortress Paper to OTCQX," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "OTCQX provides an efficient and transparent United States trading market for Canadian companies that are looking to expand their visibility and shareholder base in the United States. We look forward to supporting Fortress Paper and its shareholders in the public markets."

Information relating to Fortress Paper as well as Real-Time Level 2 quotes for Fortress Paper will be available on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Fortress Paper

Fortress Paper operates internationally in two distinct business segments: dissolving pulp and security paper products. The Company operates its dissolving pulp business at the Fortress Specialty Cellulose mill located in Canada, which has expanded into the renewable energy generation sector with the construction of a cogeneration facility. The Company operates its security paper products business at the Landqart Mill located in Switzerland, where it produces banknote, passport, visa and other brand protection and security papers.