Fortuna Announces US$65 Million Bought Deal Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)(TSX:FVI) ("Fortuna" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters, co-led by Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc. (together the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 10,325,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of US$6.30 per Common Share, for total gross proceeds of approximately US$65.0 million (the "Offering"). The Company has also granted to the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to 1,548,750 additional Common Shares (the "Over-Allotment Shares", and together with the Common Shares, the "Offered Shares"). The Over-Allotment Option will be exercisable for a period of 30 days following closing of the Offering.

The Company has filed a preliminary short form prospectus dated January 23, 2017 (the "Preliminary Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada. The Preliminary Prospectus will also be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") in accordance with the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System established between Canada and the United States.

The Company intends that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 9, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metal producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. The Company's primary assets are the Caylloma silver mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold project in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas.

