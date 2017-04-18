Fortuna reports production of 2.0 million ounces of silver and 13,200 ounces of gold for first quarter 2017

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)(TSX:FVI) is pleased to announce first quarter 2017 production results from its two operating mines in Latin America, the San Jose Mine in Mexico and the Caylloma Mine in Peru. The company produced 2.0 million ounces of silver, 13,200 ounces of gold plus base metal by-products. Fortuna is on schedule to produce 8.1 million ounces of silver and 52.4 thousand ounces of gold or 11.2 million Ag Eq* ounces in 2017.

Jorge A. Ganoza, President and CEO, commented: "I am pleased to report a solid start of the year in line with guidance for production and cost figures. 2017 is our first full year at the new expanded rates of production at both our mines, which shows favorably when comparing quarter over quarter." Mr. Ganoza continued, "With respect to our Lindero gold project in Argentina, basic engineering reviews and optimization work continue advancing as planned with the aim of supporting a construction decision in the third quarter of this year."

First Quarter Production Highlights

Silver production of 2,033,191 ounces; 26 % increase over Q1 2016

Gold production of 13,200 ounces; 42 % increase over Q1 2016

Lead production of 7,210,706 pounds; 21 % decrease over Q1 2016

Zinc production of 10,816,289 pounds; 4 % increase over Q1 2016

Cash cost** for San Jose is US$56.9/t; on track to meet annual guidance of US$56.7/t

Cash cost** for Caylloma is US$73.3/t; on track to meet annual guidance of US$75.5/t

(*) Ag Eq calculated using silver to gold ratio of 60 to 1 and does not include lead nor zinc

(**) Preliminary estimates of cash operating costs per tonne, subject to modification on final cost consolidation

Consolidated Operating Highlights:

First Quarter 2017 First Quarter 2016 Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico Consolidated Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico Consolidated Processed Ore Tonnes milled 129,369 267,268 117,192 179,110 Average tpd milled 1,470 3,108 1,317 2,059 Silver* Grade (g/t) 68 226 103 240 Recovery (%) 84.73 92.18 86.50 92.74 Production (oz) 240,224 1,792,967 2,033,191 337,085 1,280,311 1,617,396

(*) Metallurgical recovery for silver at Caylloma Mine is calculated based on silver contents in lead concentrate

First Quarter 2017 First Quarter 2016 Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico

Consolidated Caylloma,

Peru San Jose,

Mexico

Consolidated Gold Grade (g/t) 0.16 1.67 0.19 1.73 Recovery (%) 12.97 91.30 14.53 92.20 Production (oz) 84 13,116 13,200 103 9,161 9,264 Lead Grade (%) 2.76 3.73 Recovery (%) 91.76 94.43 Production (lbs) 7,210,706 7,210,706 9,107,296 9,107,296 Zinc Grade (%) 4.17 4.49 Recovery (%) 90.86 89.62 Production (lbs) 10,816,289 10,816,289 10,390,386 10,390,386

San Jose Mine, Mexico

Silver and gold production for the first quarter was 1,792,967 ounces and 13,116 ounces, 1 % and 3 % below budget respectively. Average head grades for silver and gold were 226 g/t and 1.67 g/t, 4 % and 6 % below budget respectively. The processing plant treated 3,108 tpd, a 51 % increase year over year.

Mine production was sourced from Trinidad Central and Trinidad North with each area contributing 65 % and 35 % of ore respectively.

Caylloma Mine, Peru

Silver production for the first quarter was 240,224 ounces, 2% below budget. Average silver head grade of 68 g/t, 6 % below budget, was partially offset by higher metallurgical recovery of 84.73 %, 6 % above budget. Lead and Zinc production was 7,210,706 pounds and 10,816,289 pounds respectively, 2% below and 11% above budget. The processing plant treated 1,470 tpd, a 12 % increase year over year.

Mine production was sourced mainly from the Animas NE and Animas Central areas with each area contributing 63 % and 31 % of ore respectively. The center of gravity for mine production has shifted into the Animas NE area where the company, in 2016, conducted 12,834 meters in exploration and resource definition drilling. For 2017, Animas NE will continue to be the focus of mine development, exploration and resource definition drilling with 14,910 meters budgeted for the year.

Qualified Person

Edwin A. Gutierrez, Technical Services Corporate Manager, is the Qualified Person for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gutierrez is a Registered Member of the Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc. (SME Registered Member Number 4119110RM) and is responsible for ensuring that the information contained in this news release is an accurate summary of the original reports and data provided to or developed by Fortuna Silver Mines.

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project in Argentina. The company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com.

