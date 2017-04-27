Fortune Names National MI One of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Private mortgage insurer ranked 2nd out of 25 Best Small & Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area for 2017

EMERYVILLE, CA--(Marketwired - April 27, 2017) - National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), the primary operating subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc., ( NASDAQ : NMIH) was today named to Fortune Magazine's list of the "Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," coming in at #2 out of 25 small and medium-sized companies.

Fortune Magazine partners with Great Place to Work® to develop a comprehensive survey to identify the best workplaces in the Bay area. The rankings considered surveys from more than 220,000 workers who assessed their organizations' fairness, management, camaraderie and other factors crucial to a high-performance workplace.

At the top quartile of surveyed organizations, employees were more likely than those at peer companies to say that managers involve people in decisions and promotions go to those who best deserve them, according to Great Place to Work.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top Best Workplaces in the Bay area," said Bradley Shuster, CEO of National MI. "National MI works hard to foster a productive, collaborative environment where employee satisfaction is a high priority."

"National MI offers competitive compensation and benefits, along with an innovative culture that encourages employee creativity," said Mary Lee Sharp, senior vice president of human resources. "We encourage all employees to voice their opinions, and they know that they will be heard."

The Fortune award follows other honors National MI has received as a top workplace in the U.S. in the past two years:

In 2016, National MI was named to Fortune's List of Best Medium Workplaces

In 2016, National MI was named by Fortune as a Best Workplace for Women

The company made Fortune's list of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance in 2016 and 2017

National MI was named to Fortune's list of Best Workplaces for Baby Boomers in 2016

In 2015, the company was named by the San Francisco Business Times as one of the top ten best places to work in the San Francisco Bay area

Since its founding in 2012, the company has grown to 283 employees, and continues to hire at its Emeryville, California headquarters and throughout the country.

About National MI

National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a subsidiary of NMI Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ : NMIH), is a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements about future, not past, events and involve certain important risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding National MI's positioning for future performance. More information about the risks, uncertainties and assumptions affecting National MI can be found in the risk factors and forward-looking statements cautionary language contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim, any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.