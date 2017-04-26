Fortune Ranks StreamSets Among 25 Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Distinction Underscores Company's Commitment to a Vibrant Culture and Diverse Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - StreamSets Inc., a provider of an innovative platform for managing data-in-motion, has been named to Fortune's ranking of "Best 25 Small and Medium Workplaces in the Bay Area." StreamSets was ranked No. 14 on the list, which was based on feedback from more than 227,000 employees at Great Place to Work®-Certified™ organizations in the San Francisco Bay Area. It is the second workplace accolade in as many weeks for the San Francisco-based startup, which was the smallest company in the Fortune ranking by employee count.

Companies on the list demonstrate management transparency, professional development opportunities, meaningful work, promotions equity and generous benefit programs, as reported by the employees that completed an anonymous Trust Index© survey. Positive experiences are consistent across the company's employee population, regardless of position in the company.

StreamSets' favorable Fortune ranking is the latest in a long line of successes over the past year. The company has seen widespread adoption of its open source StreamSets Data Collector, which has been downloaded by more than 20 percent of the Fortune 500, and StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager. Just last week, StreamSets was ranked No. 3 among Bay Area businesses in the San Francisco Business Times/Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2017 Bay Area Best Places to Work list.

"Working for a big data startup is both challenging and rewarding as you create something great from scratch," said Arvind Prabhakar, co-founder and CTO of StreamSets. "At StreamSets, we strive to assemble a diverse and inclusive workforce that can provide the creativity needed to surmount these obstacles. Being ranked among Fortune's 'Best Workplaces in the Bay Area' is a humbling acknowledgement that we have created a great culture that can lead us to continued success as we grow."

