Forty-five new artisans debut at the Quebec Gift Fair

Local artisans to reveal unique and creative product at Quebec spring market

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - The region's most unique gift trade show, the Quebec Gift Fair returns to Place Bonaventure from March 26-29.

The annual Montreal event will share the latest spring trends from 120+ exhibitors and local artisans, including 45 first-time participants. Over 5,000 pre-registered retail buyers are expected to attend.

"We are thrilled to once again showcase the Créations de Chez Nous section of the show where local artisans exhibit unique and creative products made in Quebec," says Karen Bassels, vice-president, Canadian Gift Association.

Full show details and registration information is available at www.cangift.org/quebec-gift-fair.

Dates: Sunday, March 26 - Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Hours: Sunday to Tuesday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Location: Place Bonaventure 800, rue De La Gauchetière Ouest Montreal, QC H5A 1K6

About the Canadian Gift Association

CanGift is a national not-for-profit association dedicated to improving competitive capabilities and business effectiveness by giving suppliers and retailers opportunities to interact in Canada's $10 billion giftware industry. CanGift owns and operates the Toronto, Alberta and Quebec Gift Fairs. For more information or to preview new and creative product, please visit cangift.org.

To register for a media pass at the show, please go to the registration desk at Place Bonaventure beginning Sunday, March 26. Please note this is a trade-only event and is not open to the public.

