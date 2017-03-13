Fotona, Biolase Lead Europe Dental Lasers Market Despite Competitive Pressure, Low Reimbursement and Slow Adoption

Among all segments in the European dental laser market, the most promising is diode lasers with a significant amount of units sold and is considered a luxury item by dentists, therefore the installed base of diode lasers will increase considerably over the next decade

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - According to a new series of reports on the European market for dental lasers by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the total market will experience steady growth as a result of gradual adoption across the region. However, despite increasing unit sales in segments such as the soft-tissue laser market, price reduction will hold the overall market value at bay. The perception being that the majority of dentists still see dental lasers as an unnecessary expenditure and hard to justify without proper governmental reimbursement policies.

"Reimbursement policies such as the ones established in the Netherlands also contribute to the low level of demand by removing reimbursement payments from procedures performed with lasers," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "For example, diode lasers are a new technology relative to more traditional instruments, therefore it is considered outside the scope of regular reimbursement schemes in most European countries, making usage costly for both the dentist and the patient."

Dentists are notoriously hesitant towards adopting emerging technologies in the industry. The older generation of dentists tends to be conservative in their practice. In addition, dentists are often unwilling to invest a large sum of money into new technologies, especially with limited research articles and publications verifying their effectiveness.

Dental surgical lasers, especially all-tissue lasers, are quite expensive in relation to most other dental equipment purchases, but they compensate with their wide range of applications in both hard and soft-tissue operations. As dental lasers become more mainstream in dental offices and start to be considered by governments as a necessary part of dental procedure; unit sales will improve and the European market will grow at a faster pace.

Nevertheless, this transition will take time, which may pose a challenge to dental laser companies in the upcoming years. Even though sales volume increased for almost every dental laser segment, with the exception of CO 2 lasers and Nd:YAG lasers, prices have decreased significantly due to intense competitive pressure.

Fotona currently leads the Nd:YAG laser market across Europe. The company is the number one competitor in Italy and Scandinavia and is well received in Germany. They benefit from strong distribution partnerships with Henry Schein and other major regional distributors. Fotona has two lines of products, the AT Fidelis® and the LightWalker®, both offered as combo units to dentists. However, this market was significantly limited due to competitive pricing from other types of lasers, most notably diode lasers from competitors such as Biolase and Sirona. Additional competitors in the European dental lasers market include elexxion AG., Syneron, A.R.C. Laser, DEKA, Oralia and KaVo among others.

