Foundry Commercial Adds Two Million Square Feet to Industrial Management Portfolio with Acquisition of South Florida Property Management Firm, TROLEM

Commercial real estate firm expands foothold in South Florida under strategic leadership of Ford Gibson

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Multi-city commercial real estate firm Foundry Commercial has added two million square feet to its industrial property management portfolio after acquiring South Florida property management firm TROLEM. As a result of the acquisition, Foundry Commercial will expand its customer base in South Florida under the leadership of industry veteran Ford Gibson, managing director at Foundry Commercial.

Previously owned and operated by Gibson, TROLEM will enhance Foundry Commercial's growing leasing and management portfolio as it continues to invest and expand in the region.

"This acquisition is proof that, with the leadership and talent we have in South Florida, the possibilities for growth in the market are limitless," said Pryse Elam, president of development & investments and CIO at Foundry Commercial. "Bringing Ford Gibson on board last year was one of the best decisions we've ever made as a company, and adding the TROLEM team to our roster of talented associates will help deepen and broaden our service in South Florida."

Gibson elected to join Foundry Commercial last year in order to pursue his passion for development and investment projects.

"What attracted me to Foundry was the quality of the people I interacted with combined with an incredibility unique platform that is built to meet the needs of clients and partners in an efficient and informative way," said Gibson. "It is not a traditional real estate platform, and as such offers opportunities to excel in the market as the majority of real estate firms essentially focus on Wall Street desires, rather than client needs."

The acquisition will add two million square feet of management assignments to Foundry's existing South Florida portfolio. As Foundry Commercial looks to expand its development and investment activity in South Florida with projects like the 1.75 million square-foot Carrie Meek Industrial Business Park, in addition to its growing services business, it is evident that Foundry Commercial is dedicated to the South Florida market and will continue to build upon its differentiated platform that is fully focused on delivery value for its customers.

About Foundry Commercial

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 270 employees and more than 40 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control more than $500 million in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.