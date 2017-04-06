Foundry Commercial Recruits Mark Scott, SIOR to Launch Industrial Platform in Jacksonville

Industry veteran to help grow firm's regional industrial presence

JACKSONVILLE, FL--(Marketwired - April 06, 2017) - Foundry Commercial, the multi-city commercial real estate firm with offices across the Southeast and Texas, announces today the launch of its industrial platform in Jacksonville. The local industrial platform will be headed by recent Foundry recruit Mark Scott, SIOR, who will work in tandem with Jacksonville Market Leader Brad Chrischilles to grow Foundry's presence in the region.

Scott joins the Foundry team as a seasoned industry veteran who has specialized in industrial real estate since 1989. Prior to joining the Foundry team, Scott served as the senior director of the industrial group of Graham & Company, after completing long stints with Cushman & Wakefield and CBRE. Throughout his career, Scott has completed over 20 million square feet of sale and lease transactions, accumulating a total transaction value that is in excess of $500 million.

"Beyond my close personal relationships with many folks on the Foundry Commercial team, what excites me about working with Foundry is its growing industrial capabilities to serve both user and institutional clients across the Southeast," said Scott. "Jacksonville's thriving port, which carries over 21 million tons of cargo each year, makes it an ideal location for continued industrial development and I'm eager to utilize my experience to help Foundry expand its industrial platform in this market and beyond."

With the third largest port in Florida, a great roadway network and continued population growth, Jacksonville has established itself as an emerging industrial market for users and investment capital.

"Expanding our industrial presence in Jacksonville was a high priority for Foundry this year to better service our customers," said Chrischilles. "To be able to launch the platform with someone of Mark's caliber at the helm is the best possible scenario for our team. We are thrilled to have him on board."

Over the last two years, Foundry Commercial has continued to grow its presence in Jacksonville through a series of strategic recruitments, including former Transwestern Partner Andrew Hawkins in 2015 and associate Matt Miller in 2016.

"At its core, this business is about serving others and building trusted relationships," said Gregg Ickes, president of real estate services at Foundry Commercial. "Mark is a respected industry veteran in the Jacksonville real estate community with many trusted relationships and we are thrilled to have him lead the growth of our industrial platform in this dynamic part of Florida."

Foundry Commercial is actively expanding its industrial presence across the Southeast, evidenced by its growing third party portfolio of more than 20 million square feet.

About Foundry Commercial

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 270 employees and more than 45 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control nearly $700 million in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.