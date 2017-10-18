Foundry Commercial's Nashville Office to Relocate to The Pinnacle at Symphony Place in Downtown Nashville

Commercial real estate firm to grow team, enhance client accessibility at new location

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 18, 2017) - Foundry Commercial announces today that its Nashville office is relocating to The Pinnacle at Symphony Place in downtown Nashville on December 1, 2017. The move comes as the company prepares to double the size of its current regional team, led by Vice President Jason Holwerda, by spring of 2018.

Currently located in Nashville's Cool Springs neighborhood, Foundry Commercial's new regional office will span 3,000 square feet at The Pinnacle -- a 29-story skyscraper situated in the city's SoBro (South of Broadway) district. The move will not only provide Foundry Commercial with a more central location for quickly accessing clients, but the open, energetic, and collaborative space will also serve as a hub for both clients and associates alike to plug-in to downtown Nashville. Additionally, the new location places Foundry within 15 minutes of Nashville International Airport, making the office more accessible to out-of-town clients.

"Relocating to The Pinnacle not only allows us to recruit talent that is more centrally located to meet our clients' needs, but it also gives us the opportunity and flexibility to serve a much larger area," said Holwerda. "Our time in Cool Springs has been nothing short of incredible, but we are excited to be moving to a building that can accommodate our growth while also expanding opportunities for the clients we serve."

Since entering the Nashville market in 2014, Foundry Commercial has grown to a team of five regional associates, including industry heavy-hitters like Vice President Taylor Camp, who joined Foundry Commercial in February 2017, and Managing Director Don Albright, who joined this summer.

Foundry Commercial's new Nashville address is 150 3rd Ave. S., Suite 1420, Nashville, Tennessee.

About Foundry Commercial

Foundry Commercial is a full-service real estate services and investment company with 294 employees and more than 47 million square feet of management and leasing across the Southeast and Texas. Foundry provides corporate services, brokerage, leasing, building management and project management services, and is the largest real estate service provider to religious and not-for-profit organizations in the Country. Foundry also includes a development and investment platform that is fully integrated into its services business, leveraging its local market expertise to control nearly $700 million in advantaged investment opportunities in partnership with its clients. Foundry Commercial was founded as CNL Commercial Real Estate in 2007 and launched as Foundry in 2015 through a management-led buyout. For more information, visit www.foundrycommercial.com.