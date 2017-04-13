Fountainhead Commercial Capital Has Best First Quarter Ever

Nonbank lender has third consecutive quarter with at least $17MM worth of fundings; continues to offer clients longer terms for loans and lower down payments

ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a privately owned and operated nonbank, direct commercial lender with a specialization in SBA 504 loans and low loan-to-value conventional loans is off to a stellar start in 2017. During its first quarter, the company was successful in helping a number of different businesses from various industries including financial planning, hospitality, IT consulting, and automotive. Additionally, the success of Fountainhead's first quarter marks the third consecutive quarter of financing at least $17.74 million in total projects.

Among other highlights from its first quarter, Fountainhead Commercial Capital succeeded in closing loans with such firms as Can-Am Imports, Red Rhino IT, and Mitchell Retirement Group. It also financed a Hampton Inn and Suites and a Quality Inn. Moreover, loans were closed in Illinois, Utah, Missouri, and Ohio. The firm closed five deals during its first quarter and created or retained approximately 80 jobs in the process. Since inception, Fountainhead has continued to offer business owners competitive pricing, lower down payments (as little as 10 percent of the total project amount), long-term loans (as long as 25-year amortizations), and speed in decision-making.

"We are thrilled to have had three terrific quarters in a row, and are especially thrilled to have had such a strong first quarter," said Chris Hurn, chief executive officer of Fountainhead Commercial Capital. "With our financing, business owners can create wealth for themselves by having a home for their business instead of continuing to rent and enrich their landlord. We are here to help. We look forward to continuing to have a fantastic 2017 by helping many more business owners all across the country."

Fountainhead Commercial Capital offers clients personalized services and responsiveness. The company specializes in SBA 504 loans, interim-only SBA 504 second lien loans, SBA 504 construction/renovation loans, and low loan-to-value conventional loans. Individuals interested in an SBA 504 loan or a low loan-to-value conventional loan can apply here: http://Fountainhead504.com/apply-today/

About Fountainhead Commercial Capital

Fountainhead Commercial Capital, a nonbank, direct commercial lender specializing in the SBA 504 loan program and low loan-to-value conventional loans, was founded by some of the most experienced and awarded SBA lenders around. The company's FastTrack 504™ program enables banks and credit unions to fully outsource SBA 504 loans for owner-occupied commercial real estate. More information is available at www.Fountainhead504.com or by calling 800-770-1504.