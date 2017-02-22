Four Ingram Micro Executives Honored as CRN Channel Chiefs

Tim Ament, Paul Bay, Nimesh Dave and Kirk Robinson Recognized by CRN for Industry Thought Leadership, Channel Advocacy and Ongoing Commitment to Partner Enablement

IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - Ingram Micro Inc. today announced CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, named four of its company executives 2017 Channel Chiefs. The annual CRN listing represents top leaders in the IT channel and formally recognizes those individuals responsible for driving growth and revenue in their organizations through channel partners. This year's Ingram Micro honorees include:

Tim Ament , senior vice president, Advanced Solutions

, senior vice president, Advanced Solutions Paul Bay , executive vice president and group president of the Americas

, executive vice president and group president of the Americas Nimesh Dave , executive vice president, Global Cloud

, executive vice president, Global Cloud Kirk Robinson, senior vice president, Commercial Markets and Global Sales

"Ingram Micro is an indispensable business partner with a relentless focus on delivering exceptional service and unrivaled results," said Paul Bay, executive vice president and group president of the Americas, Ingram Micro Inc. "It's an honor to be recognized by CRN for our leadership, accomplishments and continued commitment to channel enablement and service excellence."

Under the leadership of its Channel Chiefs, Ingram Micro earned a number of high-profile industry honors in 2016, and was recently awarded the title of key global distribution partner for Dell EMC. Ingram Micro also made a number of investments in 2016, including expanding its expertise in several advanced solutions and services including cloud, cybersecurity, data center, devices, PCs, networking, professional services, storage, training and unified communication and collaboration. Ingram Micro's partner communities, Cloud Marketplace and Professional Services and Training continue to lead the industry.

"The executives on our 2017 Channel Chiefs list have distinguished themselves by building strong partner programs, developing and executing effective business strategy and helping to advance the channel as a whole," said Bob Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "They represent an extraordinary group of individuals who lead by example and serve as both invaluable advocates and innovators of the IT channel. We applaud their achievements and look forward to their successes in the coming year."

The 2017 CRN Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs. CRN's editorial staff selected the Channel Chiefs based on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving future growth and innovation. Each of the 2017 Channel Chiefs demonstrated loyalty and ongoing support for the IT channel by consistently promoting, defending and executing outstanding channel partner programs.

More information about Ingram Micro is available at www.ingrammicro.com.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses Realize the Promise of Technology™. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN and The Channel Company logo are registered trademarks of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.