Four TechInsights Executives Recognized as Outstanding IP Strategists

Mike McLean, Ian MacLean, Art Monk, and Terry Ludlow, named in 2017 list of World's Leading IP Strategists by Intellectual Asset Management (IAM).

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - July 11, 2017) - TechInsights, a trusted patent and technology partner to the world's largest and most successful companies, announced that four of its senior executives, Mike McLean, Ian MacLean, Art Monk, and Terry Ludlow, have been named to the IAM Strategy 300 -- the World's Leading IP Strategists 2017. The IAM Strategy 300 is a peer-reviewed guide to globally renowned creators of IP value, published since 2009 and designed for executives working within IP-owning organizations.

"Now more than ever, the success of IP portfolios depends on three things: understanding your portfolio, knowing how to leverage it for business success and, knowing how to improve it so it continues to support strategic business goals," said John Day, TechInsights CEO. "At TechInsights, our strategists, like those recognized by IAM, enable IP, technology, and product development teams to make the fact-based IP and technology decisions."

Mike McLean, Senior Vice President, Intellectual Property Services, and Ian MacLean, Vice President, Intellectual Property Services, are the senior leaders of TechInsights two Intellectual Property services groups. Their leadership helps TechInsights clients achieve their IP goals by providing innovative solutions and proving infringement when others can't. Art Monk, Vice President, Patent Transaction Services helps TechInsights clients with patent acquisition and disposal strategies, and Terry Ludlow, President is a recognized pioneer in IP strategy.

"We are proud that IAM continues to acknowledge the immense contributions made by Mike, Art, and Terry, and delighted to see Ian receive this well-earned recognition," Day added.

Intellectual Asset Management (www.iam-magazine.com) is produced in London by the IP Media Group Ltd and reports on intellectual property as a business asset. Its primary focus is on how intellectual property can be best managed and exploited to create corporate value. The publication's core readership comprises senior executives in IP-owning companies, corporate counsel, private practice lawyers, attorneys, licensing and technology transfer managers, and investors and analysts.

TechInsights - Patent and Technology Analysts

For over 25 years TechInsights has been a trusted patent and technology partner to the world's largest and most successful companies including 37 of the top 50 US patent holders. By revealing the innovation others can't inside the broadest range of advanced technology products, we prove patent value and enable business leaders to make the best, fact-based IP and technology investment decisions. Headquartered in Ottawa Canada, TechInsights' Patent and Technology Analysts deliver specialized products and services from global offices. For more information on TechInsights, visit the website.