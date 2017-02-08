Four Winds Interactive Speaks from Experience about Attracting and Retaining Millennial Workers at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) Conference

In addition to the presentation, Four Winds Interactive (FWI) will host an interactive booth, showcasing its industry-leading Visual Communications solutions between February 7-11 in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - David Levin, CEO, Four Winds Interactive, will be delivering a presentation at the upcoming ISE Conference in Amsterdam that gives companies a secret weapon for attracting, retaining and motivating the talented young workers who represent the next wave of innovation and business growth for employers.

"Millennials have had a tremendous impact on the workforce, and it's more important than ever to harness the power of that generation," said David Levin. "Millennials want a high-tech work environment, and their level of engagement, creativity and productivity is highly correlated with the physical space they work in and the way they are communicated with. For a generation that grew up with ubiquitous digital screens and interactive technology, Visual Communications can have a dramatic impact on engagement levels and can be a secret weapon in winning the war for young talent and getting the most out of Millennial employees."

Levin's presentation, entitled, "Attracting and Retaining Millennials in the Workplace of the Future -- Today" will be a highlight of ISE -- a leading industry conference that attracts 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. The presentation will take place on February 9 from 12:30-13:00 in the Smart Building Solutions Theatre.

Four Winds Interactive uses its internal Visual Communications network to boost employee engagement to almost 80 percent and reduce turnover - with a workforce comprised of multiple generations.

During the session, Levin will address:

How digital technologies can be deployed for employee communications and engagement initiatives, with dramatic results.

Why some of the world's leading CEOs are now putting "employee success" first.

The role that Visual Communications plays in attraction and retention through corporate transparency.

How to calculate ROI for employee engagement programs.

In addition to the presentation, FWI will be in booth 8-H355, located in Hall 8 (the Digital Signage hall), from Feb. 7-Feb.10 where visitors can see a full suite of applications and product offerings.

Anyone interested in attending ISE can purchase a ticket here. For more information about the full agenda, visit here.

About Four Winds Interactive

Founded in 2005, FWI has quickly become the industry-leader for enterprise Visual Communications software. FWI's functionality makes it easy to create a powerful communications tool that solves wayfinding challenges, enhances safety, increases sales, improves experiences and much more. FWI is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dubai, Hong Kong, Mexico and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.fourwindsinteractive.com.

About ISE

The 14th edition of ISE, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 7-10 February 2017, is expected to attract more than 65,000 visitors to more than 1,100 exhibitors. For four days, the newly extended show floor will be home to a community of manufacturers, distributors, integrators, service providers and end-users. ISE 2017 will feature over 3,000 square metres of additional show-floor exhibition space compared to ISE 2016. Not only is ISE 2017 set to be the largest show in the event's history, it will also welcome 135 new exhibitors to its vibrant show floor. This confirms ISE as the destination of choice for companies looking to build their profile and business opportunities in the AV marketplace.