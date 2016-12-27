Four Winds New Buffalo Adds More Amenities for Visitors

Casino Additions Include C Bar, White Birch Market and Quill Boutique

NEW BUFFALO, MI--(Marketwired - Dec 27, 2016) - The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce three new additions -- the grand opening of C Bar on December 19, White Birch Market on December 28 as well as introducing Quill Boutique.

"C Bar, White Birch Market and Quill Boutique will provide our guests with an additional chance to further enhance their experience here at the resort," said Frank Freedman, Chief Operating Officer of Four Winds Casinos. "Each venue offers unique, high quality specialty items."

Overview of the new offerings:

Quill Boutique - Opened November 24

Quill Boutique is a luxury boutique featuring stylish jewelry, bags and more. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.





Quill Boutique is a luxury boutique featuring stylish jewelry, bags and more. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. C Bar - Opened December 19

C Bar offers an expanded selection of draft & craft Beers including local Michigan brands and exclusive featured brands. Signature cocktails and wines by the glass are also offered. C Bar is located in the center of the casino floor and has 26 poker top machines available. It is open to guests daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Happy Hour is offered Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and various entertainment acts will perform on Fridays and Saturdays.





C Bar offers an expanded selection of draft & craft Beers including local Michigan brands and exclusive featured brands. Signature cocktails and wines by the glass are also offered. C Bar is located in the center of the casino floor and has 26 poker top machines available. It is open to guests daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Happy Hour is offered Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and various entertainment acts will perform on Fridays and Saturdays. White Birch Market - Opening December 28

White Birch Market is a gourmet coffee and gelato shop like those found in major cities in Europe. The market will offer a variety of gelato, fresh pastries, sandwiches, wraps, Panini's, desserts and specialty drinks. The market specializes in fresh, gourmet items for people on the go and is available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Starbucks® coffee is also available. Hours of operation are Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 7 a.m. to midnight.





About Four Winds Casinos

Four Winds® New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., and Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Four Winds New Buffalo offers 130,000 square feet of gaming with more than 2,700 slot machines, 50 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, retail venues, Silver Creek Event Center and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant. Please play responsibly. You must be 21 years of age to gamble. For more information on Four Winds Casinos, please call 1-(866)-4WINDS1 (866-494-6371) or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds Casinos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino.