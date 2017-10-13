FourKites Announces Integration with RevenovaTMS

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Oct 13, 2017) - FourKites, the real-time supply chain visibility platform that Fortune 500 companies and 3PLs trust to track shipment location and temperature and proactively manage exceptions, is partnering with RevenovaTMS, a leading CRM powered transportation management system featuring cloud applications for shippers and logistics services providers, to extend its real-time tracking to Revenova's customers.

Effective immediately, RevenovaTMS customers are able to access FourKites' powerful visibility solution via a drop-down menu located directly within their TMS. This partnership will allow Revenova's shipper, 3PL and broker customers to attain real-time insight and visibility into their freight in order to make more informed decisions across their supply chains.

"As a company dedicated to delivering the best possible technology experience for our customers, we are pleased to make FourKites' real-time, GPS/ELD-based tracking and insights available across our user base," said Michael Horvath, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Revenova. "Partnering with an industry leader like FourKites will strengthen our offerings and greatly enhance the value we bring to customers across the board."

"FourKites and Revenova represent innovative technology partners joining forces to deliver next-generation supply chain solutions," said Peter Yost, Senior Director of Strategic Alliances. "Both companies are delivering market-leading capabilities to shippers and service providers. Any company needing advanced TMS functionality and real-time shipment tracking should evaluate our combined services."

About Revenova

Revenova is a cloud application provider of transportation management solutions for shippers, brokers and third-party logistics (3PL) companies. Its solutions improve the process of moving freight by aligning customers, carriers and co-workers more efficiently and intelligently, delivering greater business results and driving greater operational efficiency. Learn more by visiting www.revenova.com.

About FourKites

FourKites is the real-time supply chain visibility platform that Fortune 500 companies and 3PLs trust to track shipment location and temperature and proactively manage exceptions. Using a proprietary predictive algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower their operating costs, improve on-time performance, and strengthen their end-customer relationships.

Using FourKites, blue-chip shippers and 3PLs share the same, real-time shipping location and status information from more than four million GPS/ELD devices, across all modes, including ocean, rail, parcel, and over-the-road. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. To learn more, visit www.fourkites.com.