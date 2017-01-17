FourKites Now Supports Integrated Rail Tracking

Enhances Pursuit to Become Industry's First Omni-Modal Visibility & Orchestration Platform

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - FourKites, the leading provider of real-time freight visibility & orchestration, announced today the full availability of rail tracking to its platform. With the addition of rail/intermodal freight tracking, FourKites takes the next step towards becoming the first omni-modal visibility solution.

"We've long known that freight visibility and orchestration are crucial to shippers and 3PLs. We also know that those same companies must rely on a unique blend of transportation modes." said Mathew Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites. "We're now proud to announce the addition of rail tracking to our best-in-class freight capabilities. This a natural evolution to our platform, and one that our customers have requested."

With the addition of rail, combined with over-the-road capabilities, leading Shippers and 3PLs now gain enhanced visibility and control of the transportation lifecycle. FourKites is also aggressively pursuing plans through 2017 to introduce support for additional modes of transportation.

"A fundamental goal for FourKites is to constantly innovate and respond to customer needs," said Priya Rajagopalan, FourKites' Chief Product Officer. "Our customers have made it loud and clear; they want a true enterprise-grade visibility platform across all modes of shipping. We're proud to take this next step."

About FourKites

FourKites is re-shaping the logistics industry for real-time transparency and efficiency. FourKites provides comprehensive real-time tracking and supply chain visibility solutions across transportation modes and digital platforms. Using FourKites, blue-chip shippers and 3PLs can share the same, real-time shipping location and status information -- from more than 45 onboard GPS/ELD systems used by fleets to individual owner-operator smartphones and flip phones. FourKites saves time and money across the transportation spectrum. Best of all, nothing falls through the cracks. Learn how FourKites real-time load tracking can help your business by requesting a demo at www.fourkites.com