FourKites Partners with SMC3 to Extend End-to-End Supply Chain Visibility Across LTL Shipments

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - FourKites, the leading end-to-end supply chain tracking and predictive analytics solution, announces its partnership with SMC3, the leading less-than-truckload (LTL) data and API solutions provider, enabling FourKites customers to track all of their freight with the highest accuracy, including the market's most comprehensive LTL data.

Real-time LTL load tracking enables FourKites customers to run their supply chains more efficiently based on more accurate location data. LTL tracking is critical to delivering end-to-end visibility but presents unique challenges because LTL loads often undergo a complex series of handoffs, including time spent at cross-docks and distribution centers. Determining load status at every point along that journey requires the industry's best data. By partnering with SMC3, FourKites eliminates this difficulty and solves the challenge of providing accurate, real-time visibility for LTL shipments.

"FourKites is a trusted SMC3 partner, and we're pleased to join forces with an innovative and recognized leader in providing real-time supply chain visibility across all transportation modes," said SMC3 President and CEO Andrew Slusher. "By selecting SMC3's LTL APIs, FourKites is powering its platform with best-in-class freight APIs that optimize the complete LTL shipment lifecycle, solving the visibility needs of customers by providing reliable, secure solutions."

"FourKites is committed to bringing superior visibility to the entire global supply chain -- all loads, all modes, all stops," said Matt Elenjickal, CEO of FourKites. "Partnering with the industry leader in LTL ensures that we can continue to give our customers the best information available for this mode, allowing them to make powerful, informed decisions, and provide better customer service on loads that have traditionally been very difficult to track."

About SMC3

SMC3 is the one-stop knowledge hub for less than truckload technology, data and education. The API-powered SMC3 Platform delivers unrivaled LTL analytical capabilities and shipment visibility data. Best known for its trusted CzarLite®, RateWare® and CarrierConnect® rating and transit solutions, SMC3 also delivers industry leading direct-to-carrier LTL APIs. As the single integration point for all carrier rate, transit and service information, SMC3 solutions travel beyond simple connectivity and empower shippers, 3PLs and carriers to collaborate and optimize decision making throughout the entire LTL lifecycle -- from rating through the invoicing process. Thousands of industry trading partners rely on SMC3 solutions to make informed business decisions, achieve higher returns on their transportation investment, and meet ever-changing market demands. To learn more, visit www.smc3.com.

About FourKites

FourKites is the real-time supply chain visibility platform that Fortune 500 companies and 3PLs trust to track shipment location and temperature, calculate ETAs and proactively manage exceptions. Using a proprietary predictive algorithm to calculate shipment arrival times, FourKites enables customers to lower their operating costs, improve on-time performance, and strengthen customer relationships.

Using FourKites, shippers and 3PLs share the same, real-time shipping location and status information from more than four million GPS/ELD devices.

FourKites tracks and consolidates data across modes - including ocean, rail, parcel, and over-the-road, with both truckload and less-than-truckload - into a unified platform built for global enterprise companies. The platform is optimized for mobile and equipped with market-leading end-to-end security. To learn more, visit www.fourkites.com.