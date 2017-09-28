Fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle successfully completes its maiden flight

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Sept. 28, 2017) -

The fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle took off from Bombardier's facility in Toronto earlier today, under clear conditions.

Equipped with a cabin interior, FTV4, also known as the "Architect," will be used for interior validation testing and to confirm the unparalleled comfort, connectivity and productivity that Bombardier customers will experience.

