Alliance Overcomes Major Obstacle in Deployment of AI

PALO ALTO, CA and BANGALORE, INDIA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Fovia, Inc., a world leader in advanced visualization technology, and Predible Health, a provider of intelligent quantitative imaging workflow solutions, have collaborated to combine unparalleled imaging performance and accuracy with state-of-the-art deep learning algorithms to help physicians deliver better care.

Utilizing breakthrough software technologies, this collaboration revolutionizes the fight against cancer by combining Fovia's volume rendering with Predible's deep learning. Predible's cutting-edge artificial intelligence algorithms quickly and accurately unlock hidden insights that help physicians characterize diseases to plan and deliver personalized treatment.

With Fovia's zero-footprint XStream® HDVR® WebSDK, Predible is able to offer physicians the quality of High Definition Volume Rendering®, the power of F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, and the ability to easily and quickly examine, manipulate and quantify imaging features through browser-based software, regardless of where the original data resides. Such functionality boosts the confidence that physicians place in algorithm-aided treatment, thereby increasing physician adoption -- the primary challenge facing the deployment of data-driven medicine.

"Fovia is a great complement to our advanced AI capabilities. We are committed to using AI to facilitate greater accessibility, relevancy and usability of healthcare information, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Fovia to both speed up our development process and enhance adoption by physicians," said Suthirth Vaidya, Chief Executive Officer of Predible Health. "It is a pleasure to work with such an expert team. Fovia takes visualization technology to a new level!"

"Predible Health is a forward-thinking company that has made innovative and significant advances in the application of AI to healthcare, and we are excited with the direction they are taking," stated Ken Fineman, Chief Executive Officer of Fovia. "We are thrilled to work with Predible to help physicians deliver better care."

About Fovia, Inc.:

Fovia is the developer of High Definition Volume Rendering®, a CPU-based, advanced visualization platform that allows its partners in a variety of fields to deliver unparalleled quality, performance and scalability to their customers. Fovia's XStream® HDVR® SDK Suite enables F.A.S.T.® development of local, enterprise-wide and remote volumetric rendering workflows, while its XStream HDVR WebSDK, through a client-side interface, enables developers to write advanced visualization applications one time, and distribute them across any web-enabled device. By using Fovia's innovative and flexible imaging software development kits, companies can streamline their development strategies and bring their own proprietary workflows to market quickly and easily. XStream HDVR delivers high fidelity 2D, 3D and 4D real-time rendering and can be used in conjunction with Fovia's 3D printing SDK, RapidPrint®. Fovia is also the developer of F.A.S.T.® Interactive Segmentation, which enables a user to quickly, interactively and easily segment anatomic regions of interest in real time.

For additional information and to learn more about commercial, academic or research licensing, visit www.fovia.com.

About Predible Health:

Predible Health provides deep learning-based solutions to quantify imaging features and help physicians uncover data-driven insights to personalize cancer care. By combining proprietary deep learning technology with vendor-neutral cloud computing infrastructure, Predible intends to make quantitative cancer reporting the norm in routine clinical practice. Their first product, Predible Liver, performs instant segmentation of liver lesions and hepatic system, with 3D visualization for surgical planning. Predible is a spin-off of the research work that won the Longitudinal Multiple Sclerosis Lesion Segmentation Challenge held at the IEEE-International Symposium on Biomedical Imaging 2015. Winners of Philips Startup Cup 2016, Predible believes technology will play a huge role in increasing accessibility of quality healthcare to everyone who needs it.

For additional information on Predible Liver and future products, visit www.prediblehealth.com