FPB Financial Corp. Announces the Resignation of David W. Anderson, President of FPB Financial Corp.

HAMMOND, LA --(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - FPB Financial Corp. ( OTCQB : FPBF), the holding company for Florida Parishes Bank, announces the resignation of President of FPB Financial Corp.

FPB Financial Corp. (Hammond, LA) Chairman and CEO, Fritz W. Anderson II, announced today that David W. Anderson has resigned as President of FPB Financial Corp. and as an officer and board member of our subsidiary Florida Parishes Bank effective March 31, 2017. In David's short period of time with FPB, his contributions were both meaningful and valuable to the FPB shareholders. All at FPB wish David and his family well and the best in his future personal and professional endeavors.