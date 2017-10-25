FPB FINANCIAL CORP. (OTCQB: FPBF), the Holding Company for Florida Parishes Bank, Announces 2017 Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividends

HAMMOND, LA --(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - FPB Financial Corp. ( OTCQB : FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2017 period ended September 30, 2017.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total assets at September 30, 2017 increased 26% to $337.9 million when compared to September 30, 2016. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a 32% increase in net loans over the twelve month period to $200.3 million. Total Liabilities increased 25% over the period. Deposits were the primary component of these increases with total deposits of $289.4 million at Sept. 30, 2017 of which $75.3 million were Non-Interest Bearing, which represents an increase of 21% from September 30, 2016.

Total loans increased to $204.9 million at September 30, 2017. Of that total $176.3 million, or 86.0%, were secured by real estate.

REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS

September 30, 2017

(In Thousands) 1-4 Family $68,850 33.6 % Multi-Family 6,229 3.0 % Land & Construction 39,854 19.4 % Commercial Real Estate Non-Owner Occupied 29,640 14.5 % Owner Occupied 31,741 15.5 % TOTAL REAL ESTATE $176,286 86.0 %

NON - REAL ESTATE SECURED LOANS

Commercial & Industrial $16,505 8.1 % Consumer 12,201 5.9 % TOTAL COMMERCIAL & INDUSTRIAL & CONSUMER $28,605 14.0 % TOTAL LOANS $204,891 100.0 %

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased by a net of $10.6 million, or 33% to $42.3 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2017. This was primarily due to the sale of 594,806 shares of common stock in a private placement during the first and second quarters of 2017. The common shares were sold at a per share price of $16.75 producing gross proceeds of $10.0 million. A total of 198,275 warrants shares were authorized in connection with the 2017 private placement sale of common shares, the warrants which are convertible into common shares were authorized at a conversion price of $16.75 per share. The warrant holders have until March 31, 2019 to exercise and convert their warrants into common shares of the company. The net proceeds from this common stock issue will be used to fund business development and growth opportunities primarily in both the New Orleans and Hammond, LA Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA's) through our subsidiary, Florida Parishes Bank and for other general corporate purposes at the Company level.

Capital Surplus increased by $9.9 million to $22.1 million at September 30, 2017 when compared to September 30, 2016. Retained Earnings increased by $1.1 million to $20.0 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income decreased by $521,000, or 69% from September 30, 2016 to September 30, 2017. Book value per common share increased to $ 15.93 as total common shares of 2,657,232 were outstanding at September 30, 2017 (this common share total does not include 198,275 of authorized warrants). At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $ 31.1 million at September 30, 2017.

Earnings

Net Income in the 2017 third quarter decreased 23% to $517,000 ($0.19 per fully diluted common share) as compared to the 2016 third quarter net income of $670,000 ($0.34) per fully diluted common share). Revenue increased by $823,000, or 22% in the third quarter of 2017 when compared to the 2016 third quarter, net income for the 2017 period declined primarily due to increases of $537,000 in Provisions for Loan Losses, $272,000 in Compensation and Employee benefit expenses, $124,000 in interest expenses. Total non-interest income increased by $241,000 or 27% in the 2017 third quarter, when compared to the 2016 period primarily due to increases in revenue from SBA lending and from mortgage banking. Although the Company's net interest margin decreased in the 2017 third quarter to 4.39% from 4.70% in 2016, net interest income increased by $582,000, or 21% in the period.

Earnings per share (EPS) decreased primarily due to the Company issuing new common shares in the first six months of 2017. EPS was also affected by the decline in net income.

Items affecting and contributing to the Company's 2017 third quarter change in net income when compared to the 2016 quarterly period:

Net Interest Income increased to $3.4 million from $2.8 million in 2016, or 21.0%

Total non-interest income increased to $1.1 million, or 26.6%

Total non-interest expenses increased to $3.2 million in 2017 from $2.7 million in 2016, or 19.6%

Compensation and employee benefits increased to $1.8 million from $1.5 million in 2016, or 17.7%

Provisions for Loan Losses increased to $612,000, or 716.0%

Other items and per share data of note this Year-To-Date (YTD) as of September 30, 2017, compared to the nine month period ending September 30, 2016

Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $12.1 million or 12.9%

Net Interest income increased to $9.3 million or 15.1%

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased to $42.3 million, or 33.3%

Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders total $367,000 in 2017 and $282,000 in 2016

Book Value per common share increased by 3.5% to $15.93

Net Loans increased to $200.3 million or 32.1%

Allowance for Loan Losses increased to $4.3 million, or 24.7%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits increased by 21.2% to $75.3 million

Non-Maturity deposits increased by 31.0% to $242.3 million

Total Assets increased by 25.8% to $338.0 million

FHLB advances decreased by 78.7% to $2.0 million

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets (NPA's) at September 30, 2017 increased by $1.2 million, or 54% to $3.4 million when compared to September 30, 2016 and represents 1.7% of gross loans. NPA's at June 30, 2017 totaled $3.8 million. The increase during the 12 month period ending September 30, 2017 in NPA's were attributed to an increase of $622,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $2.1 million; an increase of $458,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $1.2 million and a $115,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $115,000. The decrease in NPA's during the 3 month period ending September 30, 2017 were attributed to a decrease of $256,000 in non-accrual loans, a decrease of $64,000 in OREO and a $56,000 reduction in loans 90-days past due and accruing. The Company's allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 25% to $4.3 million at September 30, 2017 when compared to September 30, 2016. The $4.3 million in the ALLL represents 2.4% of average net loans in the 2017 third quarter period and 124% of NPA's on September 30, 2017. At June 30, 2017 the Company's ALLL totaled $3.7 million or 2.1% of 2017 second quarter average net loans and 98% of NPA's at period end.

Net loan charge-offs for the 2017 third quarter totaled $70,000 (0.14% of average net loans) up from $8,000 (0.02%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2016 third quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $94,000 (0.21%) in the 2017 second quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR's) cumulative total through September 30, 2017 was $3.2 million, of which $471,000 are on nonaccrual. Total TDR's on September 30, 2016 and June 30, 2017 were $3.2 million and $3.4 million respectively.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company's common stock is traded under the "FPBF" symbol.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company's business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FPB Financial Corp

Selected Balances Sept. 30, Sept. 30, June 30, 2017 2016 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 42,325,625 31,761,541 33% 42,099,344 1% Total Assets 337,925,939 268,887,250 26 332,582,863 2 Net Loans 200,004,420 151,668,049 32 186,466,214 7 Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 75,276,323 62,103,473 21 69,655,793 8 Non-Maturity Deposits (included in Interest and non-interest bearing Deposits) 242,251,184 184,975,143 31 231,720,879 5 Brokered Deposits (included in Interest-Bearing deposits) 4,022,470 1,777,725 126 4,014,316 - FHLB Advances 2,000,000 9,405,000 (79) 2,650,000 (25) Foreclosed Assets 783,170 129,470 505 851,620 (8) Non-Performing Assets (includes Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned) 3,430,584 2,223,326 54 3,802,411 (10) Allowance for Loan Losses 4,267,899 3,421,542 25 3,725,755 15

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, June 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Mortgage Loans $2,768,117 $2,433,392 $2,229,953 $7,516,523 $6,423,633 Commercial Loans 281,084 256,234 228,469 748,095 655,089 Consumer Loans 191,637 195,850 211,120 590,460 626,545 Investment Securities and Deposits 523,803 513,531 388,929 1,512,898 1,159,035 TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 3,764,641 3,399,007 3,058,471 10,367,976 8,864,302 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 351,440 314,157 216,025 913,868 607,942 Subordinated

debentures/trust Preferred securities 34,909 33,616 29,678 100,206 88,103 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 13,008 18,372 29,747 58,669 92,024 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 399,357 366,145 275,450 1,072,743 788,069 NET INTEREST INCOME 3,365,284 3,032,862 2,783,021 9,295,233 8,076,233 Provisions for loan losses 612,000 385,000 75,000 1,122,000 141,000 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,753,284 2,647,862 2,708,021 8,173,233 7,935,233 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Mortgage Banking Fees 410,517 309,057 352,723 1,014,203 963,648 Service Charge on Deposits 236,450 221,760 224,161 665,239 652,218 Interchange Fees 181,428 185,592 159,230 544,894 475,367 SBA Lending Fees

128,613

-

-

128,613

- Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance

48,265

45,406

38,184

137,557

93,390 Loan Fees and Charges 53,424 34,732 56,309 130,998 162,223 Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts (211) (5,032) 910 (8,600) (21,913) Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments and Foreclosed Assets 24,327 (3,874) 28,066 20,453 168,268 Other 63,446 67,299 45,490 204,690 177,248 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 1,146,259 854,940 905,073 2,838,047 2,670,449 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Compensation and Employee Benefits 1,811,219 1,950,892 1,538,730 5,622,158 4,475,640 Occupancy, local and state taxes, and Equipment 413,537 424,997 348,396 1,228,846 1,016,271 Technology and Information Processing 268,269 253,745 249,244 749,579 692,621 Professional Fees 127,491 97,916 89,062 305,541 277,575 Regulatory Fees 106,312 71,165 52,527 240,842 155,795 Other 451,581 571,762 378,677 1,363,152 1,001,024 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 3,178,409 3,370,477 2,656,636 9,510,118 7,618,926 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 721,134 132,325 956,458 1,501,162 2,986,756 Income Tax Expense 204,114 7,094 286,903 390,269 904,995 NET INCOME 517,020 125,231 669,555 1,110,893 2,081,761 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Net Earnings $0.19 $0.05 $0.34 $0.45 $1.10 Diluted Net Earnings $0.19 $0.05 $0.34 $0.45 $1.10 Revenue (Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Income) $1.70 $1.50 $1.83 $4.96 $5.59 Dividends Paid $0.05 $0.05 $0.05 $0.15 $0.147 Book Value (Period End) $15.93 $15.84 $15.39 $15.93 $15.39 Book Value Adjusted Net of Other Comprehensive income (Period Ended) $15.84 $15.69 $15.02 $15.84 $15.02 RATIOS: ROA (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Assets) 0.61% 0.16% 1.02% 0.47% 1.11% ROE (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Total Stockholders' Equity) 4.86% 1.23% 8.77% 3.84% 9.82% Net Interest Margin (Average for the Period) 4.39% 4.16% 4.70% 4.30% 4.77% Non-Interest Expense less Non-Interest Income to Average Period Total Assets (Annualized) 2.41% 3.14% 2.67% 2.81% 2.63% Efficiency Ratio for the Period 70.45% 86.69% 72.03% 78.38% 70.90% Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Period $69,856 $94,060 $7,779 $194,505 $(39,592) to Average Period Net Loans 0.14% 0.21% 0.02% 0.15% (0.04)% TDR's at Period End $3,175,034 $3,369,444 $3,248,646 $3,175,034 $3,248,646 to Average Period Net Loans 1.61% 1.91% 2.20% 1.77% 2.24% Non-Performing Assets at Period $3,430,584 $3,802,411 $2,223,326 3,430,584 $2,223,326 End to Average Period Total Assets 1.03% 1.18% 0.85% 1.08% 0.89% Allowance for Loan Losses at Period End $4,267,899 $3,725,755 $3,421,542 $4,267,899 $3,421,542 to Average Period Net Loans 2.17% 2.11% 2.31% 2.38% 2.36% to Non-Performing Assets at Period End 124.41% 97.98% 153.89% 124.41% 153.89%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION

Sept. 30, Sept. 30, June 30, 2017 2016 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change ASSETS: Cash and Cash Equivalents (including Interest and Non-Interest Earning Deposits) $25,144,154 $23,505,723 7 $34,141,370 (26) Securities - Held to Maturity 3,405,644 1,960,711 74 3,410,803 - Securities - Available for Sale 86,789,197 70,891,481 22 86,514,148 - Trading Securities 125,225 116,903 7 125,435 - Bank Owned Life Insurance 7,057,131 6,372,998 11 6,508,867 8 Net Loans 200,326,778 151,668,049 32 186,466,214 7 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,203,375 956,536 26 1,165,431 3 Premises and Equipment, Net 11,553,154 11,696,239 (1) 11,695,360 (1) Foreclosed Assets 785,170 129,470 506 851,620 (9) Other Assets 1,536,111 1,412,272 9 1,703,615 (10) TOTAL ASSETS $337,925,939 $268,710,382 26 $332,582,863 2 LIABILITIES: Deposits 289,418,157 223,078,334 30 283,744,513 2 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 2,000,000 9,405,000 (79) 2,650,000 25 Subordinated debentures/trust preferred securities 3,093,000 3,093,000 0 3,093,000 0 Other Liabilities 1,089,157 1,372,507 (21) 996,006 9 TOTAL LIABILITIES: $295,600,314 $236,948,841 25 $290,483,519 2 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common Stock $14,192 $12,872 10 $14,192 - Capital Surplus 22,069,909 12,127,479 82 22,062,244 - Retained Earnings 20,004,420 18,862,684 6 19,620,072 2 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 237,104 758,506 (69) 402,836 (41) Total Stockholders' Equity 42,325,625 31,761,541 33 42,099,344 1 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $337,925,939 $268,710,382 26% $332,582,863 2%

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, "On October 12, 2017, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.05 per share will be paid on December 26, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2017."