FPG's Jason Forrest Releases His New Book, WTF: Why Training Fails

FORT WORTH, TX--(Marketwired - Jul 11, 2017) - Jason Forrest, CEO and Chief Culture Officer at FPG (Forrest Performance Group), announced today the release of his new book, WTF: Why Training Fails, to change the behavior of how managers interact with their employees. With 70 percent of training programs failing to produce a positive ROI, Forrest explains why the failure rate is so significant and how businesses can implement more effective training strategies.

The majority of trainers have great ideas and an immense amount of knowledge; however, the recipients of the training do not obtain the full benefit because they don't put the instructions into action. WTF: Why Training Fails reveals the top 10 reasons individuals do not act on the information being taught and how a trainer can avoid those pitfalls to achieve real, measurable results.

"I knew I had to redefine training in this book. Every company I've ever worked with spent their time training employees without successfully changing behavior," said Forrest. "It takes culture shifts to change behavior. If an individual has a growing belief in themselves, then they will generate a higher profitability for the company."

Forrest's sixth book is a compilation of his experiences from working as an executive coach and trainer for companies around the world. Throughout the book, he educates employers about a successful strategy to incorporate training themes and lessons into a work setting with real-life examples and stories.

"I want people to learn through my experiences and those of my clients," says Forrest. "My goal is to have trainers who read WTF to reflect on the common pitfalls discussed, learn how to see them coming and ultimately be able to sidestep those mistakes."

With more than a decade of coaching experience, Forrest is a leading authority in culture change programs and an expert at creating high-performance, high-profit, and "best places to work" cultures for organizations worldwide.

