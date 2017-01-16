FPS Pharma Changes Name to Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc.

SOURCE: FPS Pharma Inc.
January 16, 2017 13:39 ET
Kyle J. Remenda Appointed President & COO
WEST KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - FPS PHARMA INC. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company changed its name to Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc. The Company is also pleased to announce that Kyle J. Remenda has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. James R. Brown will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James R. Brown"
James R. Brown
Chairman
James R. Brown778-754-3000
