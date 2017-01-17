FPS Pharma Changes Name to Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kyle J. Remenda Appointed President & COO

WEST KELOWNA, BC--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - FPS PHARMA INC. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective yesterday, the Company changed its name to Capha Pharmaceuticals Inc. The Company is also pleased to announce that Kyle J. Remenda has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer. James R. Brown will remain Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The Company also announces that its wholly owned subsidiary, FPS Pharma Asia Limited, has discontinued operations.

