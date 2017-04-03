FPSA Announces Launch of 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER(SM) Campaign

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced the launch of the 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER(SM) campaign which is scheduled to run from the spring of 2017 through the last day of PROCESS EXPO, September 21st at Chicago's McCormick Place. The FPSA Foundation has made a commitment to contribute $75,000 at PROCESS EXPO and as of today has created an online portal for donations throughout the year and a food drive at this year's PROCESS EXPO with the goal of supporting the Greater Chicago Food Depository in addressing food insecurity in Cook County.

"Over the past two shows, the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign has already generated enough donations to provide over 560,000 meals to the people of Cook County," said Jeff Dahl, Chairman of the FPSA Foundation. "Given the impressive participation of our exhibitors and other partners of the campaign, our goal for 2017 is to add another 400,000 meals to our total and continue raising awareness of this critical issue. The Greater Chicago Food Depository does tremendous work for the community of Cook County and it is an honor to work with them in addressing food insecurity."

"FPSA, its Foundation and its members made a commitment long ago to provide assistance to those in need in the city of Chicago, the home of our event PROCESS EXPO," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "We are proud how FPSA members have stepped up to embrace this initiative and look forward to our largest campaign to date. Thanks to our many partners involved in this year's campaign we are confident we will exceed our donation goal and help the Greater Chicago Food Depository in providing assistance to those in need."

"Each year, the Food Depository serves more than 812,000 hungry men, women and children in Cook County," said Kate Maehr, Food Depository executive director and CEO. "That response would not be possible without the support of FPSA and its members through the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign. It is inspiring to know that you believe, as we do, that no one should go hungry."

For more information on the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign, visit www.fpsa.org and click on the Giving Back button, or call Alaina Herrera at (703) 663-1212 or aherrera@fpsa.org.

