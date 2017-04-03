FPSA Dairy Council Commits Support to 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER(SM)

MCLEAN, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 3, 2017) - The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) today announced that the FPSA Dairy Council Board of Directors has pledged its support to the 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER(SM) campaign with a major contribution on the part of its members. The DEFEAT HUNGER campaign was launched on April 3rd of 2017 and will run through the last day of PROCESS EXPO, September 21st at Chicago's McCormick Place. This campaign will include cash donations, as well as a food drive at this year's PROCESS EXPO. To date, since its maiden campaign in 2013 DEFEAT HUNGER, in conjunction with our partner, the Greater Chicago Food Depository has provided over 560,000 meals to the people of Cook County.

"The FPSA Dairy Council is providing its full support for the 2017 DEFEAT HUNGER campaign," said Bill McPhail, Chairman of the FPSA Dairy Council. "This support comes from all facets of the dairy industry embodied in our Council including dairy processors, suppliers, regulatory, architecture & engineering and media. Members will provide contributions in a variety of ways, as all Council members recognize the importance of addressing this critical issue in our own backyard."

"We are asking all of our colleagues to consider giving to this worthwhile endeavor," said Tom Imbordino, Director on the Dairy Council and Dairy Market & Media Leader for BNP Media. "Additionally, Dairy Foods will be stepping up to promote DEFEAT HUNGER in hopes of generating dairy product donations and/or cash contributions and helping the FPSA Foundation hit its goal of providing over 400,000 meals this year alone. The Dairy Foods brand is especially proud of this cross-channel campaign and looks forward to helping the people of Cook County."

"We couldn't be more proud of the Dairy Council for stepping up to embrace the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign," said David Seckman, President and CEO of FPSA. "Over the coming months we will provide information on the type of dairy products that can be donated in this campaign and how to do so. In the meantime, interested parties can get more information by clicking on the Giving Back button on www.fpsa.org."

For more information on the DEFEAT HUNGER campaign, please contact Alaina Herrera at (703) 663-1212 or aherrera@fpsa.org.

