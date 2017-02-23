Franchise Direct Publishes Its Widely Anticipated Top 100 Global Franchises Report for 2017

The Ranking Uses Objective Standards to Determine the Top Franchises in the World

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - The Top 100 Global Franchises Ranking is the foremost research-based listing of 100 top franchises in the world. This annual industry benchmark is one of the leading franchise ranking reports, having been frequently quoted by industry professionals for its impartial findings. Franchise Direct has been providing the Top 100 Global Franchises list since 2009, making this the ninth annual edition.

The ranking is based on a methodology that considers a host of factors including financial performance and corporate citizenship. The Top 100, ranked according to objective and measurable criteria, have been selected from hundreds of franchises that have invested in international expansion programs. They all share a defined identity, a clear business plan, a strong commitment to training and support, implementation of best practices, an ability to innovate, and sensitivity to cultural and environmental issues.

Top franchises on this year's list McDonald's, which maintained the number one spot it gained in 2016, followed by KFC entering second and Burger King following in third. Rounding out the Top 10 this year are hotel giants Marriott International, Wyndham Hotel Group and Hilton Worldwide, taking eighth, ninth and tenth place respectively. Many industries were represented throughout the ranking, including the food, hotel, automotive, fitness, and child education industries.

The criteria used to select the Top 100 out of hundreds of possible candidates includes quantifying the system size in terms of the number of units, analyzing system sales revenue, assessing stability and growth, the number of years in operation, and overall market expansion.

Each year, the list features several of the most successful franchise companies in the world. Franchise Direct believes it and the accompanying report are useful resources for US companies seeking expansion opportunities in markets, either local or global. In addition, this year's report contains a look at select international markets along with spotlighting franchises that are successfully operating on a worldwide scale.

To view this year's ranking and read the report, please visit the Top 100 Global Franchises page.

