Francois Laurin, Chief Financial Officer at Laurentian Bank, to Speak at the CIBC 16th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Sept. 20, 2017) - François Laurin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Laurentian Bank (TSX:LB), will speak at the CIBC 16th Annual Eastern Institutional Investor Conference in Montreal on September 27, 2017, at 11:10 a.m.

Mr. Laurin's presentation will be broadcast live via webcast on the Laurentian Bank / Investor Relations / Presentations and Events page at www.laurentianbank.ca. An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,500 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $45 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $31 billion in assets under administration.