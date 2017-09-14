Franke Launches Multi-Functional, Energy Efficient Line of Waste Disposers

SOURCE: Franke
September 14, 2017 10:45 ET
Environmentally-friendly waste management solution available in showrooms nationwide; features superior grind quality and Bio Shield® odor protection to enhance any kitchen system
SMYRNA, TN--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Franke has added a new line of luxury, state-of-the-art waste disposers to its innovative collection of sinks, faucets and kitchen solutions. The collection comprises seven meticulously-designed products (ranging from 1/3 horsepower to 1 1/4 horsepower) that grind to septic-system compatible levels of fineness using less energy in the fastest possible time. In addition to quietly ridding kitchens of unsightly and unhygienic household waste, Franke waste disposers are odor-reducing, jam-resistant, and constructed from the finest stainless steel.
"Franke's exceptional waste disposers are indispensable for those who prize a healthy lifestyle and sustainable kitchen," said Lars Christensen, VP Product Development & Innovation, Franke Kitchen Systems North America. "Our new line allows users to efficiently and hygienically wash food scraps away so that they can spend more time enjoying a clean and tidy kitchen. And they offer a level of quality only Franke can provide."
Franke's line of waste disposers includes the following features:
Franke's waste disposers are available in showrooms across the country for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) between $149 - $439 (depending on size and style). To find a Franke retailer near you and to learn more about Franke products, visit www.franke.us/ks.
About Franke Group
Franke belongs to the Artemis Group and is a world-leading provider of solutions for residential kitchens and bathrooms, public washrooms, professional foodservice and coffee preparation. The Group operates worldwide and employs around 9,000 people in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.franke.us/ks.
Media Contact:Laura Stephens
DVL Seigenthalerlaura.stephens@dvlseigenthaler.com
