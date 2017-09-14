Franke Launches Multi-Functional, Energy Efficient Line of Waste Disposers

Environmentally-friendly waste management solution available in showrooms nationwide; features superior grind quality and Bio Shield® odor protection to enhance any kitchen system

SMYRNA, TN--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - Franke has added a new line of luxury, state-of-the-art waste disposers to its innovative collection of sinks, faucets and kitchen solutions. The collection comprises seven meticulously-designed products (ranging from 1/ 3 horsepower to 1 1/ 4 horsepower) that grind to septic-system compatible levels of fineness using less energy in the fastest possible time. In addition to quietly ridding kitchens of unsightly and unhygienic household waste, Franke waste disposers are odor-reducing, jam-resistant, and constructed from the finest stainless steel.

"Franke's exceptional waste disposers are indispensable for those who prize a healthy lifestyle and sustainable kitchen," said Lars Christensen, VP Product Development & Innovation, Franke Kitchen Systems North America. "Our new line allows users to efficiently and hygienically wash food scraps away so that they can spend more time enjoying a clean and tidy kitchen. And they offer a level of quality only Franke can provide."

Franke's line of waste disposers includes the following features:

Bio Shield® inhibits the growth of bacteria and reduces odors by embedding antimicrobial additives into the internal components of Franke disposers (typical germs that Bio Shield® guards against include escherichia coli and salmonella).

Silver Guard® is a magnetic rim that prevents metal objects from falling into the disposer (available on select models).

Sound Insulated Shell minimizes sounds produced by the disposer's powerful motor (available on select models).

Permanent Magnet DC Motor is jam-resistant so it grinds faster and limits vibrations, producing more torque per pound than any other disposer of its type.

Stainless Steel Grinding Chamber is fashioned of stainless steel to ensure superior grind quality.

Removable Baffle is a splash guard that makes cleanup easy.

Franke's waste disposers are available in showrooms across the country for a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) between $149 - $439 (depending on size and style). To find a Franke retailer near you and to learn more about Franke products, visit www.franke.us/ks.

About Franke Group

Franke belongs to the Artemis Group and is a world-leading provider of solutions for residential kitchens and bathrooms, public washrooms, professional foodservice and coffee preparation. The Group operates worldwide and employs around 9,000 people in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.franke.us/ks.