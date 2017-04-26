FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 26, 2017) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ : FELE) offers the new Fhoton™ HR SolarPAK System, which features helical rotor pumps, as an addition to the current Fhoton SolarPAK product family. The helical rotor pump (sometimes called a progressive cavity or positive displacement pump) generates substantial water pressure at lower flows, providing water even during times of indirect sunlight. Since less energy is required, the Fhoton HR SolarPAK utilizes a minimum number of solar panels, making it ideal for applications with flexible water volume requirements -- such as supplying water to holding tanks for use in livestock watering, rural water supply supplementation, remote cabins, and small irrigation systems. The Fhoton HR SolarPAK is cULus and UL approved and available in three and seven gpm flow rates with a power rating of 0.75 hp (0.55 kW).

The Fhoton SolarPAK System features a Franklin Electric submersible pump and motor, and the Fhoton solar controller in one package. The system is an ideal choice for remote or "off grid" areas where delivering water is impractical due to the availability of electricity or for homeowners that simply want to conserve energy. The catalyst behind this new system, the Fhoton solar controller, features a compact modular design, providing installation flexibility for the contractor. For added durability, it touts a robust IP66, NEMA 4 enclosure that protects against wildlife, insects, dust, and weather. The controller includes diagnostic features and built-in protection from potential harmful conditions, such as: surge, underload (dry run), overvoltage, locked pump, open and short circuit, overheated controller, and reverse polarity.

Most locations globally have ample sunlight to run a solar pumping system, and given the fact that solar panels are increasingly more cost effective, there is immediate value for contractors to install these highly efficient systems. The technology is still new to many, so the entire solar package of panels, pump, motor, and controller/drive are supported by Franklin's team of Field Service Engineers to simplify the installation process. In addition, contractors can become a Franklin Certified Solar Contractor, which helps them identify market trends, selling tips, and become a solar pumping expert.

