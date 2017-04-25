Franklin Electric's New SubMonitor Connect Simplifies Motor Protection & Serviceability

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - Apr 25, 2017) - Franklin Electric Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ : FELE) announces the official release of the new SubMonitor Connect electronic motor protector that provides the ultimate peace of mind through three-phase motor protection and enhanced troubleshooting proficiency. Featuring the innovative FE Connect mobile technology app, the new SubMonitor Connect provides enhanced capabilities of real date and time-stamped system monitoring to improve troubleshooting while protecting three-phase motor and pump systems ranging from 1 to 700 hp, or those that require up to 1000 amps. Contractors can now easily monitor systems status live, complete basic or advanced setup, save commonly used setups for later use, and view/send fault history through the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity. SubMonitor Connect protects against damage due to a variety of adverse conditions, such as low flow wells, clogging, bound pumps, over/under power (dry-run), over/under voltage protection, voltage phase loss, voltage and current phase unbalance, locked rotor, cycle fault, and ground fault. Additionally, the unit provides protection against arc flash, while also offering 1 percent power metering that eliminates the need for an additional meter while providing communication with building management systems to track energy costs and motor status.

SubMonitor Connect can be used as part of a panel system, or independently depending on application need. It was designed for application-based setup that can be advanced or basic, depending on the contractor's familiarity with the product or the application's need. Utilizing the FE Connect mobile app, the contractor can dial in protection and automation with extreme accuracy and parameter depth via numerous variables. The unit's Basic Setup feature, initiated through the FE Connect mobile app or directly programmed on the unit's outward facing NEMA 4X display, enables contractors to get up and running quickly while ensuring complete motor protection.

The intuitive pairing and communication between the SubMonitor Connect electronic motor protector and the FE Connect mobile app also adds a layer of safety for the contractor. To troubleshoot the system, the contractor can simply analyze the history and performance on their smartphone, eliminating the need to physically interact with the panel.

For more information about SubMonitor Connect or any other product within Franklin Electric's product portfolio, visit www.franklinwater.com.

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

