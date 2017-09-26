SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - September 26, 2017) - Roost, a leader in Home Telematics for property insurance carriers, today announced its partnership with Franklin Mutual Insurance, A+ rated by AM Best and a Ward's 50 member. In a strategic agreement to drive insurer enrollment, customer loyalty and engagement, each Franklin Mutual Insurance home insurance policyholder will be eligible to receive a free Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector.

By leveraging one of the industry's most innovative home telematics platforms, Franklin Mutual Insurance continues to demonstrate a daily commitment to its customers through Roost technology solutions that help mitigate the claims cost and hassle of water leak claims for their policyholders. With this news, Franklin Mutual Insurance further differentiates itself in the marketplace and strengthens their policyholder relationship. At the same time, Roost continues to distinguish itself as the smart sensor notification platform and customer engagement solution of choice among a growing list of insurers across the U.S. and around the world.

"By partnering with Roost to offer our policyholders Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detectors, we are continuing our commitment to better serve our policyholders with innovative services, products and coverages," said Brian Lytwynec, President and CEO of Franklin Mutual Insurance. "Together we are pairing valuable innovative devices with excellent insurance that delivers protection and priceless peace of mind around the home for our customers."

"We are gratified to be working with one of New Jersey's most established and respected insurers and see this as another strong validation of our smart sensor notification platform," said Roel Peeters, co-founder and CEO of Roost. "Franklin Mutual Insurance clearly sees the impact our solutions can have on helping to prevent water claims as well as improving their customer engagement and retention."

The award-winning Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector is designed to sense water leaks as well as humidity and freezing temperature situations. It then delivers smartphone alerts via the Roost/Franklin Mutual Insurance App to help minimize water damage and loss. This smart Wi-Fi enabled detector sets up in less than 5 minutes and is easily located in places around the home that are most prone to water leaks such as sinks, hot water heaters, toilets and various appliances.

Roost's Home Telematics solutions are changing the way insurers engage with their policyholders, mitigate fire & water claims and drive new business growth.

About Roost

Roost is a technology company headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. As creators of the Roost Smart Battery and the Roost Smart Water Leak and Freeze Detector, Roost has developed a unique, patented, connected platform of data sensors that deliver the ultimate in installation simplicity and the most affordable way for insurers to provide Home Telematics solutions. Roost's primary go-to-market approach is through Insurance companies deploying directly to their policyholders. The effect is a reduction in claim cost expenses (fire and water perils costing $20B per year in the US), as well as driving policyholder engagement through a content rich, digital mobile app experience, impacting retention and customer acquisition. For more information, please visit www.getroost.com.

About Franklin Mutual Insurance

Franklin Mutual Insurance is one of the most established and respected insurance companies in New Jersey. In business since 1879, FMI offers superior coverages to New Jersey residents and business owners, sold exclusively through professional independent agents. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best and named a Ward's Top 50 performer for eight consecutive years, FMI has the financial strength and stability to protect its insureds and continue to grow its business. For more information, visit www.fmiweb.com.