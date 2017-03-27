Fraser Institute Media Advisory: 20 years later, how has Quebec's subsidized daycare program worked out? New study coming Tuesday, Mar. 28

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - On Tuesday, Mar. 28, the Fraser Institute will release a new study examining daycare in Quebec.

As policymakers across Canada look to Quebec's daycare program as a potential model to copy, Quebec's Daycare Program: A Flawed Policy Model spotlights the costs of the 20-year-old subsidized daycare program and its effect on the labour force and child development.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Mar. 28 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org