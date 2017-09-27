Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Compared to other countries, how economically free is Canada? New international ranking coming Thursday, Sept. 28

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 27, 2017) - On Thursday, Sept. 28, the Fraser Institute will release its annual Economic Freedom of the World report.

The report compares the level of economic freedom in 159 countries and territories based on size of government, taxation, rule of law, property rights, regulation and other factors.

All countries and territories, including Canada and the United States, are ranked and changes in economic freedom are tracked over time.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

The full report will also be available as a free PDF download at www.fraserinstitute.org.

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org