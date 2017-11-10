Fraser Institute Media Advisory: Fraser Institute's annual Quebec secondary school rankings coming Saturday, Nov. 11

MONTREAL, QC--(Marketwired - November 10, 2017) - On Saturday, Nov. 11, the Fraser Institute will release the Report Card on Quebec's Secondary Schools 2017, the go-to source for measuring school improvement.

It provides parents with information they can't easily get anywhere else by showing which Quebec public and private secondary schools have improved or fallen behind, based on seven performance indicators derived from provincewide test results.

A news release with additional information will be issued via Marketwired on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

The complete results for all 455 secondary schools will also be available at www.compareschoolrankings.org.

